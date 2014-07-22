When the pilot leaked on YouTube in 2012, fans of the original were… not kind. Speaking to RadioTimes.com, McHale explained what it was like to take criticism, after dishing it out for so long.

“Boy do I still take s**t from British viewers, like, Joel! How dare you? What the f**k were you thinking? I was like, I wanted a job, alright? That happens a lot on Twitter, I’d say a couple of times a week.”

“I could never follow someone like Chris O’Dowd, who is insanely talented and a very nice guy, I hear. But Richard Ayoade was going to be in it, one of the smartest and funniest people on the planet. I count myself very lucky just to work with him for the few weeks that I did, and thank God we’re still friends. He’s directed an episode of Community and I’m genuinely fond of him in a grand way.”

One of the main criticisms of the pilot was how closely it followed the original show, creating an eerie simulacrum that looked almost identical but with American accents. A similar charge was levelled at the first series of the American version of The Office, before it became its own show over the course of 200 episodes. Would a similar transformation have occurred for the US IT Crowd?

“There is no way to predict that. I could say it probably would have gone on to be the most successful show in the history of television and the world, possibly, and I think we would have discovered a new life form, perhaps on Mars or Saturn, who would have picked up the show and it would become an intergalactic hit bringing people and aliens together for the first time.”

That’s quite the pitch. Maybe Yahoo! picked up the wrong show.

The Soup airs on Fridays at 10.30pm on E!