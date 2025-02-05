"Now, we see her scrambling – not just because she's used to a different life, but because it’s genuinely hard to raise two teenagers alone, work, and navigate a new place while making new friends.

"That would challenge anyone... but she's determined and hopeful."

Alongside Punch, a couple of other faces from Motherland have reprised their roles, and there are also plenty of new characters to shake up proceedings.

Find a full rundown of the Amandaland cast below.

Amandaland cast

Lucy Punch as Amanda

Joanna Lumley as Felicity

Philippa Dunne as Anne

Samuel Anderson as Mal

Siobhan McSweeney as Della

Rochenda Sandall as Fi

Ekow Quartey as JJ

Peter Serafinowicz as Johannes

For more information on the characters and where you've seen the actors who play them before, read on.

Lucy Punch plays Amanda

Lucy Punch plays Amanda. Merman/Natalie Seery

Who is Amanda? Following the events of Motherland, which saw Amanda's marriage break down, she's since moved from Chiswick to a flat in South Harlesdon and is trying to rebuild her life.

"The kids are now in high school, and Amanda is starting over," said Punch.

"She's probably had a quiet breakdown or meltdown along the way. She's disintegrated somewhat but has galvanised herself, got a blowout, done her nails, bought a new outfit, and is bringing her full Amanda energy to South Harlesden to whip up a storm.

"She's trying to recreate what she had but realises it’s impossible without the house, clothes or husband. Despite this, she’s doing her best and doing a pretty good job."

What else has Lucy Punch been in? You might have watched her in Bloods, A Series of Unfortunate Events, Ben and Kate, Into the Woods, Bad Teacher and Ella Enchanted.

Joanna Lumley plays Felicity

Joanna Lumley plays Felicity. Merman/Natalie Seery

Who is Felicity? Amanda's catty mother.

"I think it's slightly scratchy, but underneath, it’s very tender," said Lumley of the relationship between Felicity and her daughter.

"They do adore each other even though they exasperate one another."

What else has Joanna Lumley been in? She's best known for Absolutely Fabulous and The New Avengers. You might also have watched Lumley in Fool Me Once and Finding Alice.

Philippa Dunne plays Anne

Philippa Dunne plays Anne. Merman/Natalie Seery

Who is Anne? Amanda's long-suffering "friend" and biggest cheerleader.

"When we first see Anne, she's living her best life," said Dunne. "She's had a few years of freedom and things are going really well. She's gone back to work, her kids have grown up, and she’s had the chance to spread her wings, be her own woman, and do her own thing.

"She’s just in a really good place. Then Amanda comes back into the picture..."

What else has Philippa Dunne been in? You might have watched her in The Woman in the Wall, Derry Girls and This Is Going to Hurt.

Samuel Anderson plays Mal

Samuel Anderson plays Mal. Merman/Natalie Seery

Who is Mal? A landscaper who lives below Amanda, which is exactly how it should be (her words, not ours). He has a teenage son with his ex-wife, who is now in another relationship.

What else has Samuel Anderson been in? His credits include Gavin & Stacey, Emmerdale, The History Boys, Another Life, Trollied, Witless and Doctor Who.

Siobhan McSweeney plays Della

Siobhan McSweeney plays Della. Merman/Natalie Seery

Who is Della? An acclaimed chef who runs her own restaurant called Shin. Amanda is desperate to get into her good books, but Della has no time for her.

What else has Siobhan McSweeney been in? She's best known for Derry Girls. You might also know McSweeney from Holding, Extraordinary and The Fall.

Rochenda Sandall plays Fi

Rochenda Sandall plays Fi. Merman/Natalie Seery

Who is Fi? Della's eccentric partner who picks up a new hobby every other week. Fi feels sorry for Amanda and welcomes her into their lives despite Della's obvious disdain for her.

What else has Rochenda Sandall been in? Her CV includes Line of Duty, The Rig, Small Axe, Hijack, Doctor Who, Criminal: UK and Deceit.

Ekow Quartey plays JJ

Ekow Quartey plays JJ. Merman/Natalie Seery

Who is JJ? The stepdad to Mal's son. JJ is well-meaning, although he often says the wrong thing. An unexpectedly sweet relationship develops between him and Mal.

What else has Ekow Quartey been in? He has appeared in Becoming Elizabeth and This Way Up.

Peter Serafinowicz plays Johannes

Peter Serafinowicz plays Johannes. Merman/Natalie Seery

Who is Johannes? Amanda's boyfriend. "He's a South African property developer who doesn't wear socks with his loafers," said creator and writer Holly Walsh.

"His character is completely mad," added Punch.

What else has Peter Serafinowicz been in? You might have watched him in The Peter Serafinowicz Show, The Tick, Shaun of the Dead and Guardians of the Galaxy.

Additional cast includes:

Amanda's children Georgie and Manus are played by Miley Locke (There She Goes) and Alexander Shaw (Odd Squad).

Jack Veal (The End of the F***ing World) plays Anne's son Darius.

Archie Smith plays Ned, Mal's son and JJ's step-son.

Anya McKenna-Bruce (Suspicion, Adult Material, Cleaning Up) plays Fi and Della's daughter Morten.

Cavan Clerkin (The Last Kingdom, The Capture) plays Daniel, Amanda's boss at the kitchen shop.

Amandaland will air at 9pm on Wednesday 5th February on BBC One and iPlayer.

