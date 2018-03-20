The acts will be put “head-to-head in a number of fast-paced games” as they “re-enact iconic movie scenes, re-voice news footage, blast out some surprising cover versions and put unlikely words in the mouths of all kinds of celebrities”, say ITV.

The seven-part series also promises to put Holly Willoughby with Donald Trump, Boris Johnson duetting with Adele and "Russell Brand wooing Mary Berry". We'll leave it up to you whether that should be on TV.

Team captain Rory Bremner said: "How do you get over 50 characters for the price of 4? Well, you do a panel show with impressionists. There are some brilliant mimics out there and bringing them together to perform challenges will be great fun. I’m very excited to be involved and looking forward to it”