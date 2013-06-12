We're more than a little excited about the new Alan Partridge movie Alpha Papa, and what better way to whet our appetite ahead of tomorrow's trailer release than with a brand new still from the film. In the latest image, Partridge (played by Steve Coogan) can be seen, shotgun in hand, racing down a corridor towards the camera.

While the location doesn't exactly look menacing, the worried look on Partridge's face and his hasty maneouvre confirms the film's official premise of Alan's attempts to save his public career at the same time as negotiating a violent situation at North Norfolk Digital Radio – an event rumoured to be a siege situation after the station is threatened by a corporate takeover...