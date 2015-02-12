"Like me, the statue is strong, implacable, like a kindly Vladimir Putin – if you can imagine such a thing – with a shirt on," he added.

"And, like me, it'll no doubt be dumped on repeatedly! Although by pigeons, rather than fellow broadcasters," he added, again.

Rather than marble or bronze (these days widely considered old-fashioned and impractical statue-building materials), the almost-life-sized Partridge is made of a strong but light weather-proof material, echoing Alan's own sturdy yet limber constitution.

Along with other celebrity likenesses, the Alan Partridge statue will be collecting £1 donations for Comic Relief ahead of Red Nose Day on 13th March.