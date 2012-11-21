"Hacked Off are a group of people I can only describe as agitators," the Norwich-based personality said. "See you later, agitator!"

Partridge, whose recent TV appearances include the Sky Atlantic specials Welcome to the Places of My Life and Open Books with Martin Bryce, brandished an electronic copy of Everybody's Hacked Off – Why We Don't Have the Press We Deserve and What to Do about It by Kingston University professor of journalism Brian Cathcart.

"Don't buy this book," said Partridge, before reading a section he describes as "hilarious" and "a load of gobbledegook".

More like this

Partridge then reread the extract to himself, in silence, because "none of that went in, I was just concentrating on reading it".

See the clip in full below.

Advertisement

A further video statement by Partridge on the Leveson inquiry is to follow.