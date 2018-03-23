The clip below shows Allen on the cusp of stardom, with his new show about to air on independent channel ATV. However, even before the show airs he is standing up to formidable ATV boss Lew Grade (Simon Day), confronting him about the thorny issue of scheduling...

The drama begins with Allen as a young boy in Dublin, and charts key events in his life before becoming one of Ireland’s best loved comics.

Tommy Tiernan plays Allen's kindly, encouraging father, with fellow Game of Thrones actor Conleth Hill as his brother John.

More like this

Also popping up is Cold Feet’s Robert Bathurst as BBC director-general Charles Curran - a fellow Roman Catholic who understood Allen’s frustrations with the Church.

Dave Allen on the front cover of Radio Times in 1975 (Radio Times Archive)

Advertisement

Dave Allen At Peace will air on BBC2 on Monday 2nd April