All the original cast are set to return, including Alexis Bledel as Rory Gilmore, plus regular cast members Scott Patterson, Kelly Bishop, Sean Gunn and Keiko Agena.

Series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and producer Daniel Palladino are also on board, and will write and direct all the new episodes for the streaming service.

Netflix did not say when the new series would air or how many episodes they were planning, although previous reports have hinted at four 90-minute specials.

Graham's first interview since the news appeared to back that up, explaining to TV Line that she hadn't read all the scripts yet.

"I haven’t read the last one," she said. "We just got it. They’re looong. I read 'Winter', 'Spring' and 'Summer.'"

The season-based episode titles back up the four-episode theory.

The original series ran for seven years and 153 episodes, although the final season was made without creator Sherman-Palladino. According to Graham, "there’s definitely some resolution that we didn’t get" in the original run.

I’m really glad," she added. "It’s a treat to be at this point in my life and experience. I’m not like, 'Oh, this probably happens all the time.' I have full appreciation and respect for what this moment is and I’m going to enjoy it as much as possible."

