Forty years after ITV's adaptation of Sue Townsend's novel The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole, Aged 13¾ first aired, it has now been reported that a new screen version is in the works.

The Sun has claimed that the BBC is working on a new adaptation, which could potentially film early next year and air towards the end of 2026.

According to an apparent source, the show is looking to keep the tone "very comedic", while also being "faithful to Townsend’s original".

When approached by RadioTimes.com, the BBC declined to comment.

Julie Walters in The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole, Aged 13¾. ITV

The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole, Aged 13¾, which kicked off the Adrian Mole book series, is a comedy written in the style of a diary, about a teenager who believes he is an intellectual.

The original TV adaptation first aired in 1985, and starred Gian Sammarco as the title character, while other key roles were played by Stephen Moore, Julie Walters and Beryl Reid.

A sequel series, based on the second book, The Growing Pains of Adrian Mole, aired on ITV in 1987, with Lulu taking on the role of Adrian's mother, who was previously played by Walters.

The Sun's report notes that the new adaptation is yet to be fully commissioned, but is now at an advanced stage of development, with the cast being lined up.

