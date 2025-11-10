Remember Man vs Bee? The Netflix series, made up of nine bite-size episodes, starred Rowan Atkinson as a new comedy character Trevor Bingley, and debuted back in 2022.

Now, finally, Atkinson is returning to his role as Trevor for Man vs Baby, a follow-up comprised of four half-hour episodes – and a first-look trailer has now been released.

The festive trailer sees Trevor working as a school caretaker, but finding himself looking after a baby left behind on the doorstep. It's fair to say, things don't exactly go smoothly for the new duo.

You can watch the trailer right here now.

The official synopsis for the series says: "After a job looking after a high-tech mansion ended in disaster thanks to an irritating insect in Man vs Bee, Trevor Bingley (Rowan Atkinson) has left the stressful world of housesitting for the quieter life of a school caretaker.

"That is, until a lucrative offer to look after a luxury London penthouse over Christmas proves too tempting to resist. But on the last day of term, when no one comes to collect the Baby Jesus from the school nativity, Trevor finds himself with another undersized and very unexpected companion.

"With a penthouse to protect and a baby to burp, will Trevor be able to have the calm Christmas he hopes for, or will festivities descend into chaos?"

The trailer has also revealed a number of additional cast members joining the series, including Steve Edge, Sunetra Sarker, Sunil Patel, Susannah Fielding and Ashley Jensen.

Claudie Blakley is back in her role from season 1, playing Trevor's long-suffering ex-wife Jess.

Man Vs Baby will be available to stream on Netflix from 11th December 2025. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
