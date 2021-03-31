Line of Duty’s Adrian Dunbar to guest host Have I Got News For You

Have I Got News For You is sucking diesel now, as the man of the moment is set to be the latest guest host.

Following the news that David Tennant will host the first episode of the new series next month, the show has now confirmed that Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar will sit in the hot seat for episode two.

Given the number of catchphrases Ted Hastings has, and the national obsession with Line of Duty right now, we have a feeling this could be brilliant.

Dunbar has never hosted the long-running panel show before, or appeared as a guest, so this will be his first time on the programme.

It’s yet to be seen if team captains Ian Hislop and Paul Merton are devoted Line of Duty fans, or whether references to the show will go over their head. This could be similar to the moment Bruce Forsyth hosted an episode, to Hislop’s complete comedy bemusement and Merton’s sheer delight. Or perhaps Hislop will manage to make him reveal who H is?

Dunbar will also be joined by comedian Katherine Ryan, making her eighth appearance on the show, and Tim Shipman, who is the Political Editor of The Sunday Times.

The 61st series of Have I Got News For You is filmed in a TV studio, in the presence of a virtual audience.

The other guest presenters for this series are yet to be confirmed, but we will bring you news as soon as we have it.

Have I Got News For You returns to BBC One on Friday 9th April at the slightly later time of 9:30pm. The first episode of the series will be hosted by David Tennant, while Adrian Dunbar will host episode two on Friday 16th April at the usual time of 9pm.To find out what you can watch on TV tonight, or to plan your week’s viewing, check out our TV Guide.