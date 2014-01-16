However, he became a household name in 1981 after being cast in John Sullivan's smash hit sitcom as Colin "Trigger" Ball. Appearing alongside Del Boy (David Jason) and Rodney Trotter (Nicholas Lyndhurst) in almost every episode of Only Fools and Horses, his slow but loveable road sweeping character became one of the best-known and best-loved in the series. He remained in the cast of Fools and Horses until its final episode in 2003.

As well as playing Trigger, Llloyd-Pack is remembered by comedy fans for his role as the dimwitted Owen Newitt in Dawn French's BBC sitcom The Vicar of Dibley, which began in 1994. He also played Tom Finnan in Jesse Armstrong and Sam Bain's comedy The Old Guys between 2009 and 2010.

Younger viewers may know him best as the ruthless ministry of Magic official Barty Crouch Sr in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire - as well as for his performances in Doctor Who during David Tennant's time at the control panel of the TARDIS.

More like this

Outside of acting Lloyd-Pack was known for his left wing activism, and campaigned for Ken Livingstone in his failed London Mayoral electorial bid in 2012.

He leaves his second wife Jehane Markham as well as four children, three sons and his only daughter, the actress Emily Lloyd.

But no story about Roger Lloyd-Pack - nor Trigger - would be complete without this classic moment from Only Fools and Horses history, regularly voted one of the best moments in British comedy history.

Advertisement

Follow @RadioTimes