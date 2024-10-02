News of the documentary was announced back in June, confirming that the stars of the series would return for the first time in eight years to take a look back at the iconic comedy.

Absolutely Fabulous: Inside Out will feature Jennifer Saunders (Edina 'Eddie' Monsoon), Dame Joanna Lumley (Patsy Stone), Julia Sawalha (Saffron 'Saffy' Monsoon) and Jane Horrocks (Bubble) as they take viewers on a trip down memory lane.

The special will see the stars reveal how the show was made, pay tribute to the late June Whitfield and celebrate its influence on female comedy today.

The documentary will also feature costume designers from the original series, plus celebrity cameos and famous fans who share anecdotes, behind-the-scenes secrets and an array of archival best bits from the Ab Fab years.

Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley in Absolutely Fabulous BritBox

Following the announcement of the special, Lumley said: "It was a fabulous wander down memory lane by actresses who only have the faintest grip on reality. Really thrilling, and I hope vastly entertaining. I loved every second."

While Saunders added: "I loved making Ab Fab, but I can't remember a great deal, so much of this retrospective is a revelation to me. Thank you Gold for this kind and helpful programme."

Meanwhile, Ben Wicks, creative director of entertainment for Expectation, which is producing the project, said: "We're overjoyed to make a show with Jennifer and Joanna that rejoices in all that was wonderful about Ab Fab – the most riotously funny show which satirised the era like nothing else while taking home more BAFTAs than Bolly in the process.

"Also, it somehow predicted the future: now the whole nation's parents are drunken embarrassments to their sober and politically enlightened Gen Z kids."

Earlier this year, Lumley spoke about her life and career on the Radio Times Podcast. Watch her talk about Absolutely Fabulous below, and listen to the full episode here.

Absolutely Fabulous: Inside Out will air on Thursday 17th October at 9pm on Gold.

