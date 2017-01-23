Just two months after Caitlin Moran’s cancelled Channel 4 sitcom Raised by Wolves failed to crowdfund enough money for a third series, it looks like the series could still live on – because US network ABC has just greenlit the pilot for an American remake.

Apparently the comedy series (originally about a single mother and her family living on a shoestring budget in the West Midlands) will be written by Juno screenwriter Diablo Cody, and if it’s a success a whole series could be in the offing with Diablo at the helm.