A special tribute to Ronnie Corbett in this week's Radio Times
Don't miss our celebration of the late star's half a century in comedy with exclusive archive images, covers and quotes
The latest edition of Radio Times pays tribute to comedian Ronnie Corbett who passed away last week at the age of 85.
Corbett may have found fame on The Frost Report in the 1960s, but his first appearance in Radio Times was a decade earlier, in a 1956 billing of The Yana Show – a listing that appears in this week's magazine alongside a selection of the funnyman's 15 covers, many of them shared with long-time collaborator Ronnie Barker.
Extracts from Radio Times interviews over the years include comments from Corbett on Barker (who passed away in 2005), his own brand of comedy, and the art of dressing well. We've also published a selection of exclusive photographs of Corbett from the Radio Times archive, including this snap of the Two Ronnies from 2005:
Current comedy stars including David Walliams also pay tribute to their comedic hero, alongside Radio Times TV Editor Alison Graham who recounts five decades of Corbett's comedy hits – and her penchant for his famous fork handles sketch.
Find it all in this week's Radio Times, available in stores and on the Apple Newsstand now.