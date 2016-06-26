1

93813

Cook out of where? Cooking out doors? Like a BBQ? Or is it nothing to do with food at all and we're just pronouncing it wrong?

93817

For a while we thought maybe it was how some US states pronounce a certain British profanity...

93818

Is this something to do with boats? Fishing? The Navy?

93819

So this is a single guy who's just really feminine? Or a woman who is single and has a really nice flat with loads of gadgets, a beer fridge and a massive bed?

93820

What is it? A type of animal? A DIY tool?

93822

Is this an American slush puppy? Or do they mean those shoes? Or do they just breed dogs that don't bark?

93823

Take out what? Where?

93824

Just too many tenses here to deal with.

93825
Cut what out? From where? Is this a medical thing?

