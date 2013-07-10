It’s enough to make your dictionary blush.

Carr’s not alone in his quest to find the worst words in the dictionary. Big-name comedy stars will join the panel each week including Sarah Millican, Jason Manford, Jack Dee and Rhod Gilbert.

Countdown regular Rachel Riley remains at the helm of the letters and number bank, albeit with a bit of interruption from assistant Joe Wilkinson.

Dictionary corner lexicographer Susie Dent also takes part, joined by a guest of questionable literary skill for each episode.

C4’s Entertainment Commissioning Editor Madeleine Knight says, “Originally commissioned as part of the Channel 4 Mash Up night, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown has proved it deserves a run of its own. This combination of two of Channel 4’s favourite shows brings together the best of both. It’s a treat.”

The show will reach our screens later this summer.