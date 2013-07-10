8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown gets six more episodes
Jimmy Carr to host a run of the comedy mash-up with a bumper crop of star guests, Channel 4 confirms
Jimmy Carr will be back fooling around with Countdown’s consonants and vowels as Channel 4 confirms six more 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown comedy specials.
If you didn’t see it last year, Carr and his regular team captains Sean Lock and Jon Richardson basically take over Countdown in a rush of rude words and mayhem.
It’s enough to make your dictionary blush.
Carr’s not alone in his quest to find the worst words in the dictionary. Big-name comedy stars will join the panel each week including Sarah Millican, Jason Manford, Jack Dee and Rhod Gilbert.
Countdown regular Rachel Riley remains at the helm of the letters and number bank, albeit with a bit of interruption from assistant Joe Wilkinson.
Dictionary corner lexicographer Susie Dent also takes part, joined by a guest of questionable literary skill for each episode.
C4’s Entertainment Commissioning Editor Madeleine Knight says, “Originally commissioned as part of the Channel 4 Mash Up night, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown has proved it deserves a run of its own. This combination of two of Channel 4’s favourite shows brings together the best of both. It’s a treat.”
The show will reach our screens later this summer.