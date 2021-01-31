Lee Mack reveals plans for marking Bobby Ball’s death in Not Going Out

Accessibility Links

Could Bobby Ball's former comedy partner Tommy Cannon be invited to appear in an episode?

Bobby Ball in Not Going Out

Published:

Lee Mack has outlined his plans to pay tribute to late star Bobby Ball in the next series of Not Going Out.

Legendary comedian Ball – who played Lee’s father Frank in the sitcom – passed away in October 2020 at the age of 76 after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

And Mack says he plans to open the new series with a funeral for the character, adding that he hopes to invite several of Ball’s contemporaries to star in the episode – including his former comedy partner Tommy Cannon.

“I’m thinking of starting the next series with a funeral,” he told The Sun. “And Tommy — I’m thinking of having him as the priest, and also bring some comics of that generation.

“Bring in all his mates, as in my dad’s mates, who I’ve never met. That will be the story. I want to see a scene which opens up with Sid Little, Freddie Parrot-Face Davies, and the like, all just sitting round. It would be marvellous.”

Ball made his first appearance in Not Going Out in 2009 and starred in the sitcom for more than a decade.

Before his death, he had already filmed his scenes for the 2020 festive special and for series 11, which began airing in early January. His character’s on-screen funeral would be expected to air when the show returns for series 12.

Not Going Out series 11 is currently airing on Fridays at 9:30pm on BBC One. Visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

