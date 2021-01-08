Lee Mack is back with another series of Not Going Out – his long-running BBC sitcom about family life.

While the comedy, which was first aired in 2006, initially followed single 30-something slacker Lee (Mack) and the hijinks he’d get up to whilst living in a London flat, Not Going Out now looks at the settled lives of the now-married Lee and Lucy (Sally Bretton), who live with their three kids in Surrey.

Now entering its 11th series, the sitcom features the likes of the late Bobby Ball, who makes one of his last on-screen appearances in the upcoming episodes.

Here’s everything you need to know about Not Going Out series 11.

When is Not Going Out series 11 on TV?

Series 11 of Not Going Out premieres on Friday 8th January at 9.30pm on BBC One.

What will happen in Not Going Out series 11?

Not Going Out’s eleventh season follows Lee and Lucy again as they find themselves dealing with another series of family-based shenanigans.

From Lee collecting his neighbour’s package which turns out to be a highly embarrassing item, to the couple tackling their local pub quiz, series 11 is set to be just as funny, cringe-worthy and ridiculous as the previous 10.

Not Going Out cast

Not Going Out stars stand-up comic Lee Mack (Would I Lie to You) as Lee, while Sally Bretton (Green Wing) acts opposite him as his wife Lucy.

They’re joined on-screen by the late Bobby Ball in one of his last performances, Hugh Dennis and Abigail Cruttenden.

Not Going Out series 11 begins on Friday 8th January at 9:30pm on BBC One.