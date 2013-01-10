Last week a specific airdate of 4 May had circulated online, but has since been denied by Netflix. However, with these latest developments it looks like the rumour mill wasn’t far off.

Netflix announced they were resurrecting the well-loved cult hit last year, but originally only ordered 10 episodes. This number has now been boosted to 14 shows which will see the return of all the original stars including Jason Bateman, Michael Cera, Portia de Rossi, David Cross and Tony Hale.

Described by Jason Bateman as “basically just the first act of what we hope to continue and complete in a movie, which would be Act 2 and Act 3,” series four will be made up of episodes that focus on each of the main characters – and how their lives have developed since the show was axed in 2006.

A number of high-profile guest stars have already been unveiled for the series including Liza Minnelli (reprising her role of Lucille Austero), Conan O’Brien, John Slattery (Mad Men) and Isla Fisher (Wedding Crashers/Home and Away).

It is understood UK and Ireland Netflix users will gain access to Arrested Development series 4 on the same day as US and worldwide users.