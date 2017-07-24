Date: Aug 2-13, 15-27

Time: 19:00

2. Sue Perkins Live! in Spectacles

Sue Perkins is returning to the Fringe over 10 years since she first made her stand-up debut there. Fresh from the news that she, and her partner in crime Mel, are bringing back the Generation Game, the Bake Off presenter will bravely take on questions from the audience. She also promises to give a unique insight into the Queen of Cakes with her user's guide to Mary Berry.

Where: Pleasance Courtyard

Date: Aug 23-27

Time: 13:45

3. Fleabag

Fleabag caused such a stir at the 2013 Fringe that it was adapted into a hit TV show. Now the show's star and writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge is bringing the play back to its birthplace. In the one-woman play, a young woman who goes by the name of Fleabag confides her tales of sexual misadventures and familial mishaps as she attempts to fumble through modern life.

Where: Underbelly

Date: Aug 21-27

Time: 17:15

4. Dave Johns: I, Fillum Star

Fresh from starring in one of the most critically acclaimed and hard-hitting films of last year, Ken Loach's film I, Daniel Blake, Johns is back behind the microphone in a new stand-up show.

Where: Pleasance Dome

Date: Aug 3-14, 16-21, 23-27

Time: 19:00

5. Narcos – A Conversation on the Capturing of Pablo Escobar With DEA Agents Steve Murphy and Javier Pena

The names Steve Murphy and Javier Pena will be recognisable to any Narcos fan. They ex-DEA agents and their attempts to track down the infamous drug lord Pablo Escobar have been turned into a Netflix drama. This is a chance to hear Murphy and Pena's dramatic tales first-hand.

Where: New Town Theatre

Date: Aug 4-7

Time: 21:10

