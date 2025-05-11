Clare Balding speaks out on Olympics future as Paris 2024 team voice hopes BBC will retain rights
The BBC's coverage of the Paris Olympics won the BAFTA for Sports Coverage.
Clare Balding has addressed her future as the face of the Olympics on the BBC, after the broadcaster's coverage of Paris 2024 won the BAFTA for Sports Coverage.
Speaking at the winners' press conference at the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises, Balding said: "I very much hope to be working on Los Angeles, and I'm certainly working on the Winter Olympics next year. I love doing it, I love the variety, the challenge that it presents [...] it's constantly fascinating."
She added that she would "keep doing it for as long as they let me" but also conceded that "it's never in my control."
Meanwhile Alastair McIntyre, part of the team of editors who worked on the Olympics, remarked on why covering the Games mattered so much to the BBC.
"The Olympics is so special to the BBC because of what it gives for the mainstream audience – it's about the platform, I think," he said.
"The world as we know is ever-changing, ever moving, and rights come and rights go, but I think the commitment that the BBC have shown to the Olympics for so many years, and what it delivers, bringing the country together… you'd like to think that the BBC would always be that perfect home."
BBC One and BBC Two aired over 250 hours of live coverage across the entire 16-day Olympics, despite the fact that it no longer has exclusive broadcasting rights to the Games – with the rights shared with Discovery+.
In 2023, a deal was struck that ensured the Olympics would continue to be broadcast on the BBC until at least 2032.
