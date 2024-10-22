Whether it's a handy smartphone projector, a movie quiz, or a trusty pair of socks, RadioTimes.com experts have picked out the best gifts for those who love all things TV - including sport.

1. Personalised Do Not Disturb Men's Socks by Sparks And Daughters - £15

These fun, personalised socks would make an ideal gift for anyone in your life that has a particularly passionate hobby. For instance, I got some for myself that read 'Do Not Disturb - Rob is gaming'. As well as being a thoughtful indicator that you know what this person likes, they're also pretty darn soft and comfy. Rob Leane.

2. Deluxe Smartphone Projector by HELLO LOVELY - £28.95

For the film fan in your life, give the gift of projection itself! This compact, cardboard product is designed to cast an image from your phone onto a flat wall in a darkened room. It could also be a fun way of decorating a space for any Christmas parties you're planning! Rob Leane.

3. Baker's Biscuit Box by Coy Biscuit - £26

Have you got a friend or family member who loves baking and cooking TV shows? Don't try to make them something yourself! Think of the stress and the margin of error. Instead, get these baking-themed biscuits that have cute designs and a lovely vanilla flavour. Worthy of a Hollywood handshake, perhaps? Rob Leane.

4. Movie Trivia Quiz by Nest Gifts - £10.95

Looking to bring a new game to the table this Christmas Day? This Movie Trivia Quiz is ideal for film fans and competitive families, who take turns answering questions like, “Which NBA player starred in Space Jam?” or, “What was Daniel Craig’s first Bond film?” Play in teams or one-on-one, with the topics ranging from simple Pixar-based questions to horror classics, all held in the retro video tape-style box. Plus, with 100 questions inside, it’s perfect for filling up those sleepy hours after Christmas dinner and before the good telly starts. Olivia Garrett.

5. David Attenborough jumper by Limpet Store - £42

If you’re a David Attenborough fan – because who isn’t? – then you’ll love this “What a Wonderful World” sweatshirt, complete with detailed embroidery of the man himself, plus a whole kingdom of animals. The sweatshirt is loose fitting and made from a 50% cotton and 50% polyester blend, with fleece on the inside. Plus, you can get it in pink, light blue and navy. Olivia Garrett.

6. Make At Home Movie Night Popcorn Seasoning Kit by Popcorn Shed - £24.99

Make movie night more exciting with this DIY popcorn kit, complete with a bag of popcorn kernels and five different flavourings: Toffee, Sweet Chilli, Maple Bacon, Chocolate and Salt and Vinegar. All you have to do is get the popcorn popping, pick whatever seasoning you like, and sprinkle it all over. Then you’re ready to get the film going. Olivia Garrett.

7. The Golfer's Giftbox Luxury Golf Themed Socks by The London Sock Exchange – £30

The London Sock Exchange is renowned for premium quality items, and its golfer’s giftbox is ideal for sports fans. These super-soft organic cotton socks are stitched on 200-needle machines for maximum comfort with The Golfer, The Pin and The Buggy styles in dark green, light green and grey respectively. The three-pair pack is included in a crisp, premium giftbox. Michael Potts.

8. Official Traitors Christmas Crackers by Puzzle Post UK – £25

Liven up your Christmas dinner activities with these official Traitors Christmas crackers, complete with a fully replayable game based on the hit TV series. Each cracker contains a Faithful or Traitor role card, with various missions to complete before players can vote to banish – or even murder – unsuspecting guests. Oh, and for the traditionalists, fear not, you still get a party hat and a joke. Michael Potts.

9. Personalised Enamel Popcorn Bowl – £22

Make your movie nights and Netflix binges even more special with this personalised popcorn bowl. Select a name and more custom text to adorn the white enamel bowl, available in 14cm or 18cm sizes, with a hand-finished blue rim. This versatile bowl can hold all of your favourite snacks for any occasion, ideal for those cosy winter nights in front of the best Christmas TV on offer. Michael Potts.

Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.