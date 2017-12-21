Christmas 2017: What to watch on TV today, Saturday 23rd December
Let the yearly Christmas telly binge commence with Bette and Joan, Victoria Wood, Pointless Celebrities and The World's Best Christmas Lights
It's Christmas Eve Eve, the festive TV specials are in full swing, so it's time to set up camp on the sofa and dig into the Quality Streets.
Check out the best TV to watch today, Saturday 23rd December.
Pointless Celebrities, 6.15pm BBC1
A star-studded version of the much-loved general knowledge quiz show, with all the contestants boasting a Christmas music hit. Richard Osman and Alexander Armstrong will be quizzing stars like Jimmy Osmond and Jona Lewie, the man behind Christmas playlist favourite Stop the Cavalry. Music from The Darkness's Justin and Dan Hawkins close the show.
Feud: Bette and Joan 9.00pm, 9.50pm BBC2
As the production of What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? reaches its climax, the dispute between Bette and Joan suddenly takes a turn for the physical. Bette's relationship with her daughter becomes strained as she bonds with a new cast member, and Joan reveals an intimate detail about her past.
The World's Best Christmas Lights, 8.00pm C4
A one-off film following the festive mission of Ged Comerford, head of operations at the Christmas Decorators, and his team. The Christmas decorating experts are in charge of adorning Bethlehem's Manger Square with lights and foliage, and the whole project takes over a week.
Our Friend Victoria at Christmas, 9.30pm BBC1
An extended episode of Our Friend Victoria, in memory of Victoria Wood. Our Friend Victoria at Christmas is to be presented by Anne Reid and friends of the late comedian, Julie Walters and Dan Rigby, will be featuring on this show celebrating all things festive.
Ant & Dec... The Missing Crown Jewels, 7.30pm ITV
The James Bond-style thriller starring our favourite Geordie duo is shown in its entirety tonight, meaning we'll once again discover the identity of Maskface (the sketches first aired as part of Saturday Night Takeaway). Ant and Dec's whodunnit features Michael Sheen, Joanna Lumley and Clare Balding among other celebrities helping to crack the case.
It's Christmas Live from the Royal Albert Hall, 8.00pm Sky 1
A variety of performances from artists like Melanie C, the Vamps and Shakin' Stevens. Jason Manford will be hosting in London's Royal Albert Hall, which is transformed into a rock 'n' roll winter wonderland. The perfect opportunity for a festive sing-along.