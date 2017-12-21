A star-studded version of the much-loved general knowledge quiz show, with all the contestants boasting a Christmas music hit. Richard Osman and Alexander Armstrong will be quizzing stars like Jimmy Osmond and Jona Lewie, the man behind Christmas playlist favourite Stop the Cavalry. Music from The Darkness's Justin and Dan Hawkins close the show.

As the production of What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? reaches its climax, the dispute between Bette and Joan suddenly takes a turn for the physical. Bette's relationship with her daughter becomes strained as she bonds with a new cast member, and Joan reveals an intimate detail about her past.

A one-off film following the festive mission of Ged Comerford, head of operations at the Christmas Decorators, and his team. The Christmas decorating experts are in charge of adorning Bethlehem's Manger Square with lights and foliage, and the whole project takes over a week.

An extended episode of Our Friend Victoria, in memory of Victoria Wood. Our Friend Victoria at Christmas is to be presented by Anne Reid and friends of the late comedian, Julie Walters and Dan Rigby, will be featuring on this show celebrating all things festive.

The James Bond-style thriller starring our favourite Geordie duo is shown in its entirety tonight, meaning we'll once again discover the identity of Maskface (the sketches first aired as part of Saturday Night Takeaway). Ant and Dec's whodunnit features Michael Sheen, Joanna Lumley and Clare Balding among other celebrities helping to crack the case.

A variety of performances from artists like Melanie C, the Vamps and Shakin' Stevens. Jason Manford will be hosting in London's Royal Albert Hall, which is transformed into a rock 'n' roll winter wonderland. The perfect opportunity for a festive sing-along.