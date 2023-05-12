Having lost out on top spot and automatic promotion to National League champions Wrexham, Notts County looked in serious trouble when they found themselves 2-0 down to Boreham Wood in their semi-final but a remarkable turnaround, which culminated in Jodi Jones' 120th-minute winner at Meadow Lane, ensured that Luke Williams' side kept their League Two dreams alive.

Wembley awaits for Chesterfield and Notts County, who will do battle on Saturday with a place in the EFL on the line.

There was similar drama at Technique Stadium as Chesterfield edged past Bromley in a game that had a bit of everything – comebacks, red cards, stoppage-time equalisers, and extra-time winners.

Notts County will be the favourites, having finished the season with 23 more points than Saturday's opponents, but the last week has shown that anything can happen in knockout football.

The final is back at Wembley and if the semi-finals are anything to go by, it will not disappoint.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chesterfield v Notts County on TV and online.

When is Chesterfield v Notts County?

Chesterfield v Notts County will take place on Saturday 13th May 2023.

Chesterfield v Notts County kick-off time

Chesterfield v Notts County will kick off at 3:30pm.

What TV channel is Chesterfield v Notts County on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 3pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Chesterfield v Notts County online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Chesterfield v Notts County on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Nottingham.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages but local restrictions will apply. You can also listen to BBC Radio Nottingham online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Chesterfield v Notts County odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Chesterfield (11/4) Draw (12/5) Notts County (1/1)*

