Have you cancelled a streaming service subscription to save money?

Whereas once viewers essentially had to choose between Netflix and Prime Video, platforms such as Disney Plus, Apple TV+ and BritBox have all emerged as key players in the market in recent years.

With the increasing number of streaming services cropping up over the past few years, it's become almost impossible to subscribe to every single platform available.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

And so, coupled with the ongoing cost of living crisis – which has driven up commodity prices around the world – it's perhaps unsurprising that some TV viewers are choosing to drop some of their subscriptions.

Indeed, between April and June this year, Netflix lost almost 1 million subscribers worldwide, and even though this was less than originally feared, it still marks by far the biggest quarterly drop in the company's history.

With that in mind, we're interested to know if RadioTimes.com readers have cancelled a streaming service subscription to save money, and are inviting fans to take part in the poll below.

The two-part poll first lets you have your say on whether you have stopped any of your subscriptions, and you'll then be asked to give details on which platforms you've dropped – with the options including Netflix, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Prime Video, BritBox, Peacock, Paramount+, and Hayu.

Vote below to have your say.

Visit our TV Guide to find out what to watch tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.