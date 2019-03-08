During a speech at the Deloitte and Enders Media and Telecoms conference, CEO Alex Mahon revealed that the channel is in ongoing discussions with the two broadcasters

“Of course, we are having positive and constructive discussions with ITV and the BBC about how Channel 4 could partner with them to build the scale of BritBox,” she said.

Noel and Dandi Standing with Paul and Prue sitting

“Internationally we are pooling our reach with ProSieben, TF1 and Mediaset in the European Broadcasting Exchange to sell across borders.”

Should Channel 4 join the service, we may see shows such as The Great British Bake Off, Ackley Bridge and Gogglebox head for the site.

More like this

First launched in the States in 2017, it was announced in February that BritBox will now be brought to the UK.

While it is yet to be confirmed how much it will cost a month, BBC Director General Tony Hall has said it will be “a competitive rate.”

“Research with the British public shows that there is a real appetite for a new British streaming service – in addition to their current subscriptions," he said.

McMafia (BBC, EH)

It has been confirmed BBC series McMafia, starring James Norton, Last Tango in Halifax, and sitcom Gavin & Stacey will all be available on the new platform.

Hugely popular ITV series Broadchurch will also be heading online, alongside Good Morning Britain and detective drama Vera.

For those worrying that the ITV Hub and BBC iPlayer services will become redundant, Hall has made it clear shows will still be available on normal catch-up services.

“You will always see BBC programmes on the BBC first and our ambition is that BBC programmes will all be free on iPlayer for at least a year," he explained. "We are also transforming iPlayer into an even better service.

Advertisement

"Everybody wins."