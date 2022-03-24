Having been on the air recently with The Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2021 , we have not had to wait long for the next instalment with it set to air on Channel 4 early next month. Jimmy Carr is back on hosting duties, and he has assembled quite the team of guests to battle it out in teams of two to win.

Get ready to test your knowledge alongside some of Britain's best loved comedians as The Big Fat Quiz of Everything is back for 2022!

But when does Big Fat Quiz of Everything 2022 air, and who is taking part this year? Read on for all the key information!

Big Fat Quiz of Everything 2022 release date

Big Fat Quiz of Everything 2022 airs on Channel 4 at 9pm on Sunday, 3rd April - so not left to wait at all until we get to see it.

What is the Big Fat Quiz of Everything?

It's a big fat quiz that's about... everything! If you want more specifics, three teams made up of two celebs answer questions based on anything and everything. Whoever scores the most points wins - simple. However, there are some that don't take the competition element quite so seriously, so look for laughs to be the main draw here rather than the actual quizzing.

Who is in the Big Fat Quiz of Everything 2022 line-up

Rob Beckett, Richard Ayoade, Rosie Jones, Roisin Conaty, Mawaan Rizwan and Joanne McNally are all on hand to give us some comedic, and downright ridiculous answers, on the Big Fat Quiz of Everything 2022. It is a solid line up for what should be a fun show - and Richard Ayoade is just as much a staple of the show now as the host. Speaking of which...

Who is the host of Big Fat Quiz of Everything 2022?

Comedian Jimmy Carr has been the Big Fat Quiz host since it began, and he remains the host in 2022.

Big Fat Quiz of Everything 2022 airs on Channel 4 at 9pm on Sunday, 3rd April. For more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Also visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

