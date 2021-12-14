Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2021: Release date, line-up and latest news

The past year has been quite the year, and a one that some people may choose to try and forget. But Jimmy Carr is not in the business of blanking out the last 12-months as he is a staple of Channel 4’s festive schedule with his annual Big Fat Quiz of the Year.

The show is not missing out on the fun of roasting 2021 – and we can already hazard a guess at who the butt of some of their jokes will be – and once again Jimmy will be on our screens with a team of comical celebs to talk us through it all.

But who is joining Jimmy for 2021, and when is Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2021 o TV? Read on for those very answers!

When is Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2021 on TV?

Our look back at 2021 will take place on Channel 4 on Boxing Day, so Sunday, 26th December at 9pm. Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2021 is a two-hour show so it is unlikely that Jimmy and his guests will be missing any of the big 2021 talking points.

Who is in the line-up for Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2021?

The names announced to be taking part in his years Big Fat Quiz of the Year are Sarah Millican, James Acaster, Jonathan Ross, Judi Love and Guz Khan. Interestingly, there are only five names there when the show is made up of three teams of two, so we expect another celeb to be joining them.

And of course, the Mitchell Brook Primary School and Charles Dance will be on hand to ask questions, and we hope that we will get another dance from the legendary Jon Snow of Channel 4 news before he retires at the end of the year. Now we are wondering whether his replacement will also have to do it each year!

This is not all we will get of Jimmy Carr over the festive period as 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown will also have a Christmas special that will air on Channel 4 on Christmas Eve.

All 4 will have both Christmas specials up after they air if you are unable to catch them live.

