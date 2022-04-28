BFI & Radio Times Television Festival announces His Dark Materials: Creating Mrs Coulter

The discussion – titled His Dark Materials: Creating Mrs Coulter – will reveal some of the secrets behind bringing the show to our screens, with a special focus on the character of Mrs. Coulter played by Ruth Wilson.

Ahead of the release of the final season later this year, a special His Dark Materials panel has been confirmed as part of the lineup for the 2022 BFI & Radio Times Television Festival .

Wilson herself will be taking part in the 75-minute panel, alongside creature FX supervisor Brian Fisher, series VFX supervisor Russell Dodgson and costume designer Caroline McCall.

The event will also include unseen footage of how Wilson collaborates with the puppeteers to bring the daemons and the character to life, in addition to a costume display of some of the character's most distinctive and memorable looks.

Ruth Wilson as Mrs Coulter in His Dark Materials season 3 (BBC)

And she'll even be joined by the Golden Monkey himself – so it looks like something His Dark Materials fans certainly won't want to miss.

The event will take place at the BFI IMAX at 4:15pm on Sunday 22nd May.

We're still awaiting a specific airdate for His Dark Materials' autumn return, but we were given our first glimpses at the new season in an HBO trailer late last year, including the full return of James McAvoy’s Lord Asriel.

The BFI & Radio Times Television Festival runs from 20th to 22nd May 2022 and you can get tickets here.

His Dark Materials comes to BBC One and HBO this autumn, and you can catch up on seasons 1 and 2 on BBC iPlayer. For more, check out our dedicated Fantasy page or our full TV Guide.

