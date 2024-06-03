In 1966 at Abbey Road Studios in London, The Beach Boys famously previewed their 11th album Pet Sounds to The Beatles, who were recording in Studio 2 at the time. The two sides of the LP open with the songs, 'Wouldn't It Be Nice' and 'God Only Knows', and both tracks feature in a feature-length documentary directed by Frank Marshall and Thom Zimny. New interviews with Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, David Marks and Bruce Johnston of The Beach Boys trace the band's ascent, accompanied by the words of Carl and Dennis Wilson. Group members explain how the harmonious sound they created personified the California dream, endorsed with glowing tributes from Lindsey Buckingham, Janelle Monae, Ryan Tedder and Don Was