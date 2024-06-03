Best films on Disney+
Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results
Poor Things
- Comedy
- Romance
How to watch
- 2023
- Yorgos Lanthimos
- 141 mins
- 18
Summary:
Oscar-nominated drama telling the odd tale of Emma Stone's Bella Baxter, a woman brought back to life by crazed scientist Willem Dafoe
The Beach Boys
- Documentary and factual
- Drama
How to watch
- 2024
- Frank Marshall
- 113 mins
- 12
Summary:
In 1966 at Abbey Road Studios in London, The Beach Boys famously previewed their 11th album Pet Sounds to The Beatles, who were recording in Studio 2 at the time. The two sides of the LP open with the songs, 'Wouldn't It Be Nice' and 'God Only Knows', and both tracks feature in a feature-length documentary directed by Frank Marshall and Thom Zimny. New interviews with Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, David Marks and Bruce Johnston of The Beach Boys trace the band's ascent, accompanied by the words of Carl and Dennis Wilson. Group members explain how the harmonious sound they created personified the California dream, endorsed with glowing tributes from Lindsey Buckingham, Janelle Monae, Ryan Tedder and Don Was
Let It Be
- Documentary and factual
- Drama
How to watch
- 1970
- Michael Lindsay-Hogg
- 80 mins
- U
Summary:
Available for the first time in over 50 years, 'Let It Be' is Director Michael Lindsay-Hogg's original 1970 film about The Beatles. First released in May 1970 amidst the swirl of The Beatles' breakup, 'Let It Be' now takes its rightful place in the band's history. Once viewed through a darker lens, the film is now brought to light through its restoration and the context of revelations brought forth in Peter Jackson's multiple Emmy Award®-winning docuseries, The Beatles: Get Back
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
- Thriller
- Drama
How to watch
- 2014
- Matt Reeves
- 125 mins
- 12A
Summary:
Sci-fi adventure starring Gary Oldman, Jason Clarke and Andy Serkis. With most of the human population wiped out, the world is now ruled by super-intelligent apes. But their chimp leader Caesar finds his loyalties divided when a small band of human survivors strike back.
All of Us Strangers
- Romance
- Drama
How to watch
- 2023
- Andrew Haigh
- 105 mins
- 15
Summary:
Fortysomething screenwriter Adam wrestles with a creative block as he attempts to channel childhood memories into words on his laptop screen. Out of curiosity, he visits his childhood home in Sanderstead and discovers the ghosts of his parents linger at the property. Drama with Andrew Scott, Paul Mescal, Jamie Bell and Claire Foy
West Side Story
- Romance
- Drama
How to watch
- 2021
- Steven Spielberg
- 156 mins
- 12A
Summary:
In gentrified 1950s New York, tensions between feuding gangs are inflamed when Jets co-founder Tony, recently released from prison after almost beating a boy to death, defies best friend Riff and falls head over heels in love with Maria, baby sister of Sharks leader Bernardo. Romance blossoms as Riff and Bernardo convene their tribes for a rumble to decide whether Americans or Puerto Ricans rule the roost.
A Haunting in Venice
- Mystery
- Thriller
How to watch
- 2023
- Kenneth Branagh
- 103 mins
- 12A
Summary:
Hercule Poirot attends a seance in post-Second World War Venice and he investigates the murder of one of the guests. Agatha Christie mystery directed by and starring Kenneth Branagh
The Creator
- Romance
- Thriller
How to watch
- 2023
- Gareth Edwards
- 133 mins
- 12A
Summary:
Grief-stricken ex-Special Forces operative Joshua hopes to end the war between humans and a rogue artificial intelligence by locating and destroying the architect of the enemy machines. Dystopian sci-fi action thriller starring John David Washington
The Marvels
- Action
- Drama
How to watch
- 2023
- Nia DaCosta
- 104 mins
- 12A
Summary:
After their powers become entangled, Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan work together to save the universe. Comic-book adventure, with Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani and Zawe Ashton
The Little Mermaid
- Action
- Family
How to watch
- 2023
- Rob Marshall
- 135 mins
- PG
Summary:
Headstrong mermaid Ariel is obsessed with humankind and secretly collects discarded "thingamabobs" in direct violation of orders from her father King Triton. During a violent storm, a ship commanded by Prince Eric runs aground and Ariel rescues him from a watery grave. Live-action adaptation of 1989 animated classic, with Halle Bailey