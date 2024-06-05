If you’re looking for the kind of well-paced drama that keeps you hooked throughout, Snowfall is the series to hunker down with. Led by British actor Damson Idris, the series returns for its fifth run and things just don’t get any easier for Franklin Saint (Idris) and his family.

Throughout the series, we follow Saint from a relative nobody to a drug kingpin on the Los Angeles cocaine scene. The series explores the first crack cocaine epidemic on the American city in the 1980s through various storylines – all of them riveting.

This time round, things are finally looking great for Saint as his family enjoy the wealth of his recent exploits, but South Central Los Angeles has never been so dangerous. The Saint family must now navigate the police, the warring gangs and the CIA in order to survive.