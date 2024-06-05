Best dramas on Disney+
The Bear
- 2022
- Comedy
- Drama
Summary:
Celebrated chef Carmen Berzatto returns home to Chicago to try to save his family's ailing sandwich shop. Comedy drama starring Jeremy Allen White
RT says::
When you sit down to watch a show like The Bear, a comedy drama about a talented chef that was met with widespread acclaim when it arrived on US screens, there’s always a chance that your expectations won’t meet reality and you’ll be left disappointed. But if it is the best thing you end up watching this year, with its exceptional second season now available, no one will question your taste. ABBY ROBINSON
Snowfall
- 2017
- Drama
- Crime/detective
Summary:
A look at the early days of the crack cocaine epidemic in Los Angeles during the beginning of the 1980s.
RT says::
If you’re looking for the kind of well-paced drama that keeps you hooked throughout, Snowfall is the series to hunker down with. Led by British actor Damson Idris, the series returns for its fifth run and things just don’t get any easier for Franklin Saint (Idris) and his family.
Throughout the series, we follow Saint from a relative nobody to a drug kingpin on the Los Angeles cocaine scene. The series explores the first crack cocaine epidemic on the American city in the 1980s through various storylines – all of them riveting.
This time round, things are finally looking great for Saint as his family enjoy the wealth of his recent exploits, but South Central Los Angeles has never been so dangerous. The Saint family must now navigate the police, the warring gangs and the CIA in order to survive.
Atlanta
- 2016
- Comedy
- Drama
- 15
Summary:
Comedy drama about an aspiring music manager trying to turn his life around by making his rapper cousin a star
RT says::
Donald Glover’s surreal comedy masterpiece has now finished airing, with all four seasons available on Disney Plus for UK viewers to watch. It follows Earn (Glover), who manages his cousin Alfred AKA Paper Boi’s (Brian Tyree Henry) rap career, as well as their friend Darius (LaKeith Stanfield) and Earn’s ex-girlfriend Van (Zazie Beetz).
If you’re looking for traditional story structure and arcs, this isn’t it – Atlanta frequently rips up its own rule-book, especially in season 3 which featured multiple episodes without any of the main cast. This may be the aspect of the show that keeps you on your toes, but it’s the biting humour and cutting social commentary which will keep you coming back for more. JAMES HIBBS
Good Trouble
- 2019
- Drama
- Comedy
- 12
Summary:
The residents of Downtown Los Angeles' The Coterie, juggle careers, love and friendship, and learn that standing up for what you believe in sometimes requires making a little noise and getting into trouble. Comedy romance starring Cierra Ramirez
RT says::
It’s taken a while to get to the UK but the fourth season of Good Trouble is here and it’s set to be another heavy dose of big life decisions, lies and deceit. What more could we want?
While the series picks back up with Callie and Mariana as they embark on the next adventure in their lives in Los Angeles, we also continue to follow their group of friends as they all navigate life’s highs and lows, romances, challenges and much more.
In this season, Mariana is tackling the male-dominated world of tech and Callie faces the harsh realities of the legal system as she becomes the clerk for a federal judge. With episodes landing each week, we know this is one series we’ll be counting down the days till streaming. MORGAN CORMACK
Fleishman Is in Trouble
- 2022
- Drama
- 18
Summary:
Toby Fleishman knew what to expect when he and his wife of almost 15 years separated: weekends and every other holiday with the kids, some residual bitterness, and the occasional moment of tension in their co-parenting negotiations.
RT says::
Writer Taffy Brodesser-Akner brings her own much-discussed 2019 novel to the small screen, making heavy use of narration to create the not-unpleasant feeling that we are watching a book. Manhattan doctor and dad of two Toby Fleishman (Jesse Eisenberg) has just emerged from a bad marriage to the apparently hideous Rachel (Claire Danes); he is just starting to enjoy a new life of one-night stands and rekindled old friendships when a mysterious event causes him to re-evaluate.
What seems like naughty fun proves to be an astute, bracingly honest take on class and careers as well as life and love in one’s 40s. JACK SEALE
UnPrisoned
- 2023
- Comedy
- Drama
Summary:
The life of a therapist and single mom is upended when her dad gets out of prison and moves in with her and her teenage son.
RT says::
Writer Tracy McMillan has drawn on her own experiences for this bittersweet half-hour dramedy. Kerry Washington is a relationship therapist and single mother whose already chaotic attempts to achieve perfection in all aspects of her life are thrown into total disarray when her father (Delroy Lindo) moves in, having just completed a prison sentence. Strong lead performances power a show with plenty to say about modern family relationships and whether it matters when cherished life plans are forced to change. JACK SEALE
A Small Light
- 2023
- War
- Drama
- 12
Summary:
Drama inspired by the true story of one couple, who risked their lives to hide persecuted Jews during the Second World War. Miep Gies (Bel Powley) works as a secretary to Otto Frank (Liev Schreiber) in Amsterdam as the city comes under Nazi occupation. Otto fears for the safety of his loved ones and decides to hide in the secret annexe of his business premises along with members of the van Pels and Pfeffer families. Miep, her husband Jan (Joe Cole) and other brave souls agree to watch over the fugitives and keep them safe from the Nazis for the next two years
RT says::
This National Geographic drama was released in weekly episode instalments, making for the perfect kind of release for such a thought-provoking and important look into real historical events.
The series stars Bel Powley, who many will recognise from Everything I Know About Love, as Miep Gies, a secretary who helped to hide Otto Frank and his family from the Nazis in the Second World War. The series explores the responsibility and pressure that Miep and her husband Jan (Joe Cole) were under as they strive to protect the Franks and others during one of the darkest moments in history. MORGAN CORMACK
The Clearing
- 2023
- Thriller
- Drama
Summary:
Teresa Palmer, Miranda Otto and Guy Pearce seek redemption in an unsettling Australian psychological thriller based on JP Pomare's book In The Clearing, which launches with two episodes. Freya (Palmer) has spent years running away from memories of her traumatic childhood in The Kindred, one of the few cults with a female leader. The past resurfaces with a vengeance when a local girl goes missing, triggering flashbacks of innocent children being coerced into submission
RT says::
From Australia, a highly atmospheric psychological thriller inspired by the real New Age group the Family. Teresa Palmer (A Discovery of Witches) plays a woman whose youth was spent as a member of a cult, with a mysterious female leader (Miranda Otto) and an army of spookily blond children – an organisation which may now be linked to the disappearance of a schoolgirl. Guy Pearce co-stars in a drama that scores strongly on creepy, crepuscular visuals. JACK SEALE
The Full Monty
- 2023
- Comedy
- Romance
- 15
Summary:
In 1998, feelgood British comedy drama The Full Monty stormed the Academy Awards with four nominations including Best Picture and Best Direction. A quarter of a century later, most of the original cast return for an eight-part series written by Simon Beaufoy and Alice Nutter set in present-day Sheffield. The old gang of Dave (Mark Addy), Gaz (Robert Carlyle), Gerald (Tom Wilkinson), Horse (Paul Barber) and Lomper (Steve Huison) are still trying to make ends meet. Their on-stage theatrics to Tom Jones' rendition of 'You Can Leave Your Hat On' are but a distant memory. A get rich scheme involving a graffiti artist (Arnold Oceng) temporarily distracts Gaz from his primary focus: supporting his spunky teenage daughter Destiny (Talitha Wing) as she finds her wayward path through life.
RT says::
Television loves a movie spin-off/sequel these days, but they rarely have such a direct link to the original film: 26 years since the film The Full Monty introduced us to a gang of ex-steelworkers in Sheffield, forming a striptease troupe to try to make ends meet, the same characters are back, played by the same actors.
As the first episode makes clear with its montage of real-life politicians emptily promising to improve life in the post-industrial North, the underlying theme of people left to cope with their dwindling prospects remains. As the lads and their loved ones get into a series of light comedy-drama scrapes, the portrayal of a society that has simply abandoned these characters is unflinching.
Sometimes that’s an uneasy mix, but when The Full Monty is funny it’s hilarious, and when it’s hard-hitting it’s devastating. JACK SEALE
Justified: City Primeval
- 2023
- Thriller
- Western
Summary:
Timothy Olyphant reprises his role as Deputy US Marshal Raylan Givens from the Emmy Award-winning western Justified for a seven-part mini-series inspired by Elmore Leonard's novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit. Givens is raising his teenage daughter Willa (Vivian Olyphant) in Miami where he still upholds the law, far removed from the bloodshed in Kentucky. The pursuit of justice leads him to Detroit, where he joins local police including Detective Maureen Downey (Marin Ireland) in their pursuit of sadistic and elusive criminal Clement Mansell (Boyd Holbrook), known locally as The Oklahoma Wildman. As Givens knows only too well, sometimes you have to bend the rules a little to achieve the desired outcome
RT says::
After eight years away, one of US television’s best anti-heroes is back – and his twinkle is undimmed. Timothy Olyphant is Deputy US Marshal Raylan Givens, relocated from Kentucky to Florida but fated to head to Detroit on the trail of a ruthless criminal. With a teenage daughter to look after – chemistry is guaranteed there, since she’s played by Olyphant’s own daughter, Vivian – and more fresh blood in the cast, the new show successfully reboots and updates a classic without losing its tough old smarts. JACK SEALE