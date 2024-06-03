Released back in 2021, Dopesick was always on course to be a thought-provoking and stark look at the American opioid crisis. While recently released Painkiller also tackled the same subject matter, Dopesick was a cut above and delivered stellar performances from Michael Keaton, Rosario Dawson and Kaitlyn Dever.

Rather than using medical jargon and confusing terms, Dopesick follows the lives of a local doctor, a young woman growing up in the Virginia mining community, a DEA agent investigating the rise in OxyContin use and a Purdue sales representative to tell a harrowing tale of addiction, greed and deceit. At eight episodes long, the series is far from the easiest of watches due to its heartbreaking stories, but is certainly gripping - and will leave you thinking for days after. MORGAN CORMACK