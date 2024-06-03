Best dramas on BBC iPlayer
Blue Lights
- 2023
- Drama
- Crime/detective
- 15
Summary:
Drama following three new recruits to Belfast's police force, where being a frontline response cop comes with unique pressures and dangers. Starring Martin McCann, Sian Brooke and Katherine Devlin
RT says::
In what must have been the easiest commissioning decision of the year, the BBC has ordered a second series of this bracing Belfast-set procedural. And no wonder, as this first run is an admirably unvarnished take on life in the police force. It also feels, thanks to its febrile location, as though the daily patrols of officers can go horribly awry in an instant – a factor that keeps viewers on their toes during the tense interactions between those in unform (Richard Dormer and Sian Brooke, above centre, being two notable standouts) and the career criminals in their sights. DAVID BROWN
Dopesick
- 2021
- Drama
- 15
Summary:
Drama about America's struggle with opioid addiction, starring Michael Keaton and Will Poulter. Richard Sackler launches a powerful new painkiller, a DEA agent learns of black market pills and federal prosecutors open a case into OxyContin. With Peter Sarsgaard, Michael Stuhlbarg, Rosario Dawson and John Hoogennakker
RT says::
Released back in 2021, Dopesick was always on course to be a thought-provoking and stark look at the American opioid crisis. While recently released Painkiller also tackled the same subject matter, Dopesick was a cut above and delivered stellar performances from Michael Keaton, Rosario Dawson and Kaitlyn Dever.
Rather than using medical jargon and confusing terms, Dopesick follows the lives of a local doctor, a young woman growing up in the Virginia mining community, a DEA agent investigating the rise in OxyContin use and a Purdue sales representative to tell a harrowing tale of addiction, greed and deceit. At eight episodes long, the series is far from the easiest of watches due to its heartbreaking stories, but is certainly gripping - and will leave you thinking for days after. MORGAN CORMACK
Shetland
- 2013
- Mystery
- Drama
- 15
Summary:
A local police team investigate crimes within the close knit island community of Shetland.
RT says::
Can Shetland survive post-Jimmy Perez? Well, based on this first case to feature his successor Ruth Calder (Ashley Jensen, above), I’d say yes. She very quickly forges a strong partnership with show stalwart Tosh (Alison O’Donnell) that feels like Scott and Bailey in scarves and sweaters. But let’s not forget that this is a series that’s always been as much about the scenery as its central character — and for those wanting more of those wild and windswept landscapes, all previous Douglas Henshall-starring episodes are available now. DAVID BROWN
The Woman in the Wall
- 2023
- Drama
- Crime/detective
Summary:
Lorna Brady wakes one morning to find a corpse in her house with no idea who the dead woman is. She doubts herself, because she has long suffered from extreme bouts of sleepwalking.
RT says::
Persistent sleepwalker Lorna Brady (Ruth Wilson) wakes one morning to find a corpse in her house. So, might she be responsible for the woman’s demise? And could Lorna also be linked to another case of untimely death being investigated by Dublin-based Detective Colman Akande (Daryl McCormack)?
Those are the central questions that run through this woozy and unsettling six-part thriller. But also hanging over it like a heavy shroud is the feeling of guilt, both on a personal and institutional scale, with Lorna’s deep-rooted trauma tied to Ireland’s Magdalene Laundries, the details of which are gradually shaded in for those unaware of this macabre scandal. DAVID BROWN
The Sixth Commandment
- 2023
- Drama
- Crime/detective
- 15
Summary:
Fact-based crime drama exploring the story of retired teacher Peter Farquhar, and the fatal relationship that developed with a charismatic student. With Éanna Hardwicke
RT says::
Screenwriter Sarah Phelps has adapted plenty of Agatha Christie works, and at the heart of this tragic true story she’s moulded into a four-part drama is a real-life antagonist as calculating and callous as any Christie killer. The pre-titles sequence states this is in memory of Peter Farquhar and Ann Moore-Martin. The deaths of these elderly neighbours, in 2015 and 2017 respectively, were not initially thought to be suspicious. But one man was suspiciously close to both.
Timothy Spall conjures sympathy in spades as the quiet, fragile Peter – a well-respected scholar who lives a solitary and deeply religious life that only begins unravelling once he meets new student Ben (Eanna Hardwicke, exuding cold charm). Emotionally vulnerable, Peter is overwhelmed as the two embark on a relationship. But soon, Peter is having dizzy spells and hallucinating. Unbeknown to the host, he’s welcomed a parasite into his home. FRANCES TAYLOR
Best Interests
- 2023
- Drama
Summary:
Drama, starring Sharon Horgan and Michael Sheen as a couple driven apart over the decision whether to stop care for their daughter's deteriorating health
RT says: :
Writer Jack Thorne is adept at tackling emotive subjects with depth and authenticity, creating stories that shine a powerful light into dark – and often uncomfortable – corners. Following the likes of National Treasure, Kiri and Help, his latest is this considered, devastating four-parter starring an outstanding Sharon Horgan and Michael Sheen.
Nicci (Horgan) and Andrew (Sheen) are parents to Marnie (Niamh Moriarty), who has a rare form of congenital muscular dystrophy. When her already-deteriorating health falls further, it prompts doctors to say that her care should be withdrawn. Her parents vehemently disagree, and the case ends up going to court.
Although there are some superfluous subplots along the way, the final episode’s denouement is as commanding, moving and unbearable as television can get. FRANCES TAYLOR
The Gallows Pole
- 2023
- Drama
- History
Summary:
Shane Meadows drama, based on the book by Benjamin Myers, inspired by the rise of the Cragg Vale Coiners, a gang of counterfeiters in 18th-century Yorkshire. David Hartley returns to his family's moor-top dwelling after seven years in Birmingham. The area has declined in the time he has been away and while he is broken physically, he now has cash, and is determined to change his community for the better. Starring Michael Socha, Thomas Turgoose and Sophie McShera
RT says::
Those who have followed the career of director Shane Meadows will recognise many of his hallmarks here. There’s the semi-improvised dialogue and that familiar focus on the left-behinds in society. But what’s entirely new is the setting – 18th century Yorkshire, a time when the weavers who feature in this wild true-life story are facing obsolescence thanks to the merciless force of the Industrial Revolution. What follows is a tale of resistance and forgery, masterminded by the mysterious David Hartley (the magnetic Michael Socha), who’s home for the first time in seven years with a stab wound in his gut and a dark secret in his soul. DAVID BROWN
Annika
- 2021
- Mystery
- Drama
- 12
Summary:
Crime drama, starring Nicola Walker as DI Annika Strandhed, who has returned to Glasgow to head up the Marine Homicide Unit, where she is tasked with solving puzzling crimes and unexplained murders that wash up in Scotland's waters
RT says::
The to-camera confidences of DI Annika Strandhed (Nicola Walker) aren’t to everybody’s taste, but this dark crime drama, based on Nick Walker’s Radio 4 drama, has much to commend it. There’s a strong cast that includes Paul McGann and Kate Dickie, while Walker is superb as the unconventional single parent who comes over from Norway to head Scotland’s Marine Homicide Unit. She’s sharp, has a dry sense of humour and – unlike your typical Scandi-noir detective – uses literary and historical allusions to solve crimes. A second series is coming later this year. JANE RACKHAM
The Gold
- 2023
- Drama
- Crime/detective
- 15
Summary:
Drama series inspired by true events surrounding the 1983 Brink's-Mat robbery, and the remarkable story that followed.
RT says::
After Happy Valley came to an end, fans were bereft, unsure where they would next see a crime drama of its pedigree in the near future. Then came The Gold.
Don’t get me wrong, the two are totally different beasts, in many ways they could not be more different. Where Happy Valley was a deeply character-based story, this was all about themes, about its exploration of Britain’s class-system in the ’80s.
The series dramatises the extraordinary true story of the Brink’s Mat robbery, featuring real-life figures alongside fictional and composite characters. It’s a complex, twisting narrative, which manages to deftly explain an elaborate situation and features some exceptional performances from the likes of Jack Lowden and Hugh Bonneville. JAMES HIBBS
Happy Valley
- 2014
- Drama
- Crime/detective
- 15
Summary:
Crime drama by Sally Wainwright, with Sarah Lancashire as a police sergeant in the Yorkshire valleys battling her own demons when she becomes involved in the hunt for a kidnapped girl.
RT says::
A series that needs no introduction, but we’ll give it one anyway.
Happy Valley stars Sarah Lancashire as Yorkshire police sergeant Catherine Cawood. When we meet her in season 1, she’s investigating former prisoner Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton), whom she believes is responsible for the death of her daughter. The rivalry between these two incredible characters continues for two more outings, the last of which was released in 2023 and brought the story to a dramatic conclusion.
Indeed, Happy Valley season 3 was hailed as some of the best British television ever made, adding yet more prestige to the career of screenwriter Sally Wainwright – also known for Last Tango in Halifax and Gentleman Jack.
If you somehow missed its original run, do yourself a favour and watch now. MORGAN CORMACK