Masters of the Air
- 2024
- War
- Drama
Summary:
Austin Butler, Oscar-nominated for his performance in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, sits in the pilot's seat alongside Callum Turner of a stirring wartime drama based on Donald L Miller's book. In 1943, as Hitler's war machine tighten its grip on Europe, Allied forces seek to regain superiority in the sky. The 100th Bomb Group of the US Air Force, known as the 'Bloody Hundredth', hopes to turn that tide from its base at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. Spearheaded by Major Gale Cleven (Butler)[, Major John Egan (Turner) and Major Harry Crosby (Anthony Boyle), the unit of B-17 Flying Fortress bombers conducts dangerous bombing raids over Germany, flying at 25,000 feet in oxygen-deprived conditions that tests the men's resolve. Fully aware of the likelihood that they will die in service of their country, air men risk everything to strike at the heart of the Third Reich
RT says::
Chocks are finally away on this epic drama that began shooting in 2021 and is rumoured to be among the most expensive ever made. Based on Donald L Miller’s book, it follows the men of the American Air Force’s 100th Bomb Group as they embark on some of the most dangerous bombing raids of the Second World War, hitting targets in Nazi Germany in broad daylight.
Like a lot of war epics, the opening episodes introduce a bewildering array of characters, but the cast — including Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Ncuti Gatwa and Barry Keoghan, some of whom are rather more famous now than they were when this was filmed — soon make us care about their fates. The aerial scenes, and the location shots, are spectacular. And for further viewing, don't miss documentary film The Bloody Hundredth about the people Masters of the Air was based on. JACK SEALE
Manhunt
- 2024
- Thriller
- Drama
Summary:
A quest for worldwide fame ignites one of the biggest manhunts in American history in a seven-part conspiracy thriller based on the best-selling non-fiction book Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase For Lincoln's Killer. A few days after the Confederate surrender in 1865, President Abraham Lincoln (Hamish Linklater) is fatally shot at the theatre, in front of his wife Mary (Lili Taylor), by stage actor John Wilkes Booth (Anthony Boyle). Around 1500 people in the audience witness the callous crime yet Booth manages to escape. U.S. Secretary of War Edwin Stanton (Tobias Menzies) spearheads the manhunt to capture Booth and bring him to justice, whatever the personal cost.
RT says::
Abraham Lincoln is one of American history’s most high-profile casualties, his killer John Wilkes Booth a name synonymous with assassination. What isn’t as well known is the story of the 12-day chase that followed the murder of the president, but this fast-paced seven-parter reveals what happened after the shooting.
On one side, there’s Anthony Boyle as the fugitive Booth, and on the other, Lincoln (Hamish Linklater) and his friend and war secretary Edwin Stanton (Tobias Menzies), who personifies the pursuit. Swirling between them is the grim possibility of the Civil War reigniting… DAVID BUTCHER
Palm Royale
- 2024
- Comedy
- Drama
Summary:
A loveable underdog vows to gatecrash 1969 Palm Beach high society in a life-affirming comedy drama written by Abe Sylvia, based loosely on Juliet McDaniel's novel Mr & Mrs American Pie. Insatiable social climber Maxine Simmons (Kristen Wiig) arrives in Palm Beach and quickly realises that the dividing line between the haves and have nots is admission to the most exclusive club in town: Palm Royale. Evelyn Rollins (Allison Janney) is queen bee of this hive of dark secrets and she deeply resents Maxine's efforts to worm her way into rarefied circles where she clearly doesn't belong. Unperturbed, Maxine makes friends with staff including master mixologist Robert (Ricky Martin) to elbow her way into the club and undermine Evelyn's influence
RT says::
Kristen Wiig is an interloper with nothing to lose in a richly styled dramedy: in Palm Beach, Florida in 1969, a group of middle-aged women rule the social roost from their perch at the exclusive Palm Royale members club. Maxine (Wiig) isn’t a member and has a murky, tenuous claim to being worthy of high society but she’s determined to sit at the top table. The show isn’t sure how malevolent or sympathetic it wants Wiig to be and it could do with being either sillier or more vicious — as it is, it’s a diverting enough swirl of secrets, schemes and gossip.
The cast, meanwhile, is a treat: Allison Janney raising a spiky eyebrow as the incumbent queen bee, Ricky Martin with his shirt off more than it’s on, and Laura Dern as a leader of an uncertain but growing feminist movement. JACK SEALE
Constellation
- 2024
- Mystery
- Romance
Summary:
A brave astronaut vows to piece together her fractured life in a psychological thriller created and written by Peter Harness. In the aftermath of a disaster in space that almost kills her, Jo (Noomi Rapace) returns home to Earth to the loving embrace of her daughter. However, reality back on terra firma doesn't gel with the visions in Jo's head and she fears her duties far above the surface of the planet may have irrevocably warped her mind. Desperate to expose the truth, Jo flirts with paranoia and wild conspiracy theories to reclaim what she contends has been stolen from her
RT says::
Astronauts are exposed to sights those grounded on Earth wish they could see, but this genre-bending eight-parter asks us to question what it is that scientist Jo (Noomi Rapace) is witnessing. She’s on the ISS at the time of a disaster, but life soon proves terrifying when she finds she can no longer trust her own eyes.
Part sci-fi drama, part psychological thriller, the show’s aim is to spark debate about its ambiguities. Has Jo’s brain been starved of oxygen? Might she have been exposed to something? Could she be dead? Or is this all just some nightmare that Jo is experiencing while separated from loved ones? In space, no-one can hear you dream… DAVID BROWN
The Buccaneers
- 2023
- Romance
- Drama
Summary:
Young American women cause a commotion among 1870s English aristocracy in a music-driven period drama created by Katherine Jakeways and directed by Susanna White, which is inspired by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Edith Wharton's unfinished final novel. Led by an all-female creative team, the series focuses on the exploits of Conchita Closson (Alisha Boe), Lizzy Elmsworth (Aubri Ibrag), Mabel Elmsworth (Josie Totah), Jinny St George (Imogen Waterhouse) and her younger sister Annabel aka Nan (Kristine Froseth). The fun-loving quintet have been instructed to secure wealthy husbands and titles by turning heads during a tightly corseted London season. Jinny and Nan's mother (Christina Hendricks) watches intently as men with power and girls with fortunes disregard centuries of tradition in pursuit of wedded bliss
RT says::
This drama is based on a novel by Edith Wharton, author of The Age of Innocence and The House of Mirth — but Wharton’s last book was unfinished when she died in 1937, which means liberties can be taken…
The story of American debutantes disrupting the social scene in 1870s London emerges at first as a frothy affair, but it’s not quite as light as it seems in the opening, which plays like a cross between Bridgerton and a 1980s pop video.
Kristine Froseth leads the wild young things as Nan, with Christina Hendricks, Fenella Woolgar and Amelia Bullmore playing tutting, scheming grown-ups. JACK SEALE
The New Look
- 2024
- Romance
- War
Summary:
Fashion sows seeds of hope during the second World War In Nazi-occupied Paris in a finely tailored 10-part series created by Todd A Kessler, featuring costumes made collaboration with the House of Dior. At a pivotal moment in the 20th century, the reign of Coco Chanel (Juliette Binoche) as the world's most famous fashion designer is threatened by the rise of Christian Dior (Ben Mendelsohn). His creative brilliance restores beauty to the stricken capital and inspires rivals and contemporaries including Chanel, Pierre Balmain (Thomas Poitevin) and Cristobal Balenciaga (Nuno Lopes). Grammy Award winner Jack Antonoff curates a soundtrack of contemporary cover versions by the likes of Bleachers, Nick Cave, Lana Del Rey, Matty Healy from The 1975, and Florence Welch
RT says::
The birth of modern fashion is recounted in a riveting, disquieting period drama that pulls together a cast as high-end as the fashion houses it chronicles.
In Paris 1955, Christian Dior (Ben Mendelsohn) is overcome with anxiety ahead of a retrospective of his most famous designs (it’s here we get a scintillating morsel of the jaw-dropping costume that will later follow in this ten-part series). Meanwhile, Coco Chanel (Juliette Binoche) is 70 years old and speaking to the press about her comeback. “Print this: Christian Dior ruined French couture,” she scoffs. “And I’m coming back to save it.”
Their rivalry must wait, though. We soon wind back to 1943 and find both Dior and Chanel amid the brutality of the Second World War and the Nazi occupation of the French capital. Here their threads are sparsely interwoven, but they’re both doing what they must to put their families first and survive. Glenn Close, John Malkovich, Maisie Williams and Claes Bang are among the stellar support. FRANCES TAYLOR
Criminal Record
- 2024
- Mystery
- Drama
- 15
Summary:
Two talented police officers vie for supremacy on the streets of contemporary London in an eight-part crime thriller created by BAFTA Award nominee Paul Rutman. Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty (Peter Capaldi) has a long and distinguished career in the capital and he is determined to protect his legacy at all costs. An anonymous telephone call relating to an old case draws the attention of Hegarty and Detective Sergeant June Lenker (Cush Jumbo), who is eager to impress her superiors in the early stages of her career. Against a backdrop of institutional racism, the two detectives impose their chosen narratives on a historic murder conviction
RT says::
Given recent indictments of the Metropolitan Police, it would be naive for TV dramas to now portray all serving officers in the traditional manner as our saviours and protectors. So, I suspect the examination of prejudice within the force that we see in Criminal Record will be the first of many. But writer Paul Rutman (whose previous screen credits include Indian Summers and Next of Kin) has undoubtedly set the bar high with his urgent state-of-the-Met thriller, which pits a detective fresh to CID (played by Cush Jumbo) against a seasoned veteran (Peter Capaldi) who’s determined to protect his legacy.
The catalyst for bringing the pair into each other’s orbit is a desperate anonymous phone call that is soon found to have links to an old murder case. But with this discovery come questions about institutional failings, as well as crackling tension between the two series leads. DAVID BROWN
The Changeling
- 2023
- Fantasy
- Horror
Summary:
Set in an alternate New York City, a father and husband searches through a magical world for his abducted son and missing wife.
RT says::
A bewitching, beguiling drama, not least because it takes a long time before we understand exactly what we’re watching.
In New York in 2010, shy bookworm Apollo (Lakeith Stanfield) experiences love at first sight in a library, but his romantic story will not be a straightforward one. While that narrative gradually introduces disturbing, possibly supernatural elements, we go back to the 1960s and 70s, where Apollo’s mother Lillian (Adina Porter) lives through her own imperfect version of marriage and parenthood in a city where something always seems to be moving in a dark corner nearby. JACK SEALE
Hijack
- 2023
- Thriller
- Drama
- 15
Summary:
Emmy Award nominee Idris Elba braces for impact in a high-stakes airborne thriller created by George Kay and Jim Field Smith, which unfolds in real time across seven hour-long episodes. Kingdom Airlines flight 29 leaves Dubai bound for London with captain Robin Allen (Ben Miles) at the controls. Gun-toting hijackers take control of the aircraft shortly after take-off, demanding the mobile devices of every passenger so they can maintain radio silence. Skilled corporate negotiator Sam Nelson (Elba) refuses to play by the rules, risking everything to defuse the situation and safely land in the English capital to be reunited with his family
RT says::
Don’t you hate it when this happens? You and your ruthless crew have meticulously planned your gunpoint hijack of an airplane full of British TV character actors, but it turns out there’s one guy on board with a particular set of skills… Idris Elba is that man in a thriller that has enough smarts in its scripting and direction (by the versatile George Kay and Jim Field Smith, who also did Litvinenko, Criminal and Stag) to overcome the cliches of the genre, and which heightens the enveloping tension of the story by telling it in real time. So what exactly are those skills that Sam Nelson (Elba) has, which might foil the plans of a gang of criminals led by a typically intense Neil Maskell? Finding out will make you want to crash straight on into episode two. JACK SEALE
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters
- 2023
- Action
- Fantasy
Summary:
Legendary Entertainment laid the foundations of its so-called Monsterverse in 2014 with the big screen action adventure Godzilla directed by Gareth Edwards. Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King Of The Monsters and Godzilla Vs Kong have expanded this fantastical world of interconnected characters and stories, which will deepen further with the release of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire in April 2024. This 10-part series provides a narrative bridge to the forthcoming sequel, set in the aftermath of the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that left San Francisco in ruins. Schoolteacher Cate (Anna Sawai) joins forces with Army officer Lee Shaw (Kurt Russell) to expose the dark secrets of the shadowy organisation known as Monarch. In flashbacks to the 1950s, the young Lee (played by Russell's actor son Wyatt) works closely with scientist Keiko (Mari Yamamoto) and explorer Bill (Anders Holm) to establish Monarch and protect humanity from hulking kaiju and the omnipresent threat of nuclear war
RT says::
Godzilla/Kong monster movies successfully transition to episodic television in a series that strikes a good balance between creature spectacle and character drama. In Tokyo, when a woman taking care of her late father’s affairs discovers he had a secret second family, a new monster-tracking team is born. Meanwhile, a team of three monsterologists are investigating a site they think contains dormant super-beasts…and they’re dangerously correct.
With twin timelines exploring the origins of the story and a juicy conspiracy to unravel, there’s plenty more going on here than just reptiles stomping on skyscrapers. JACK SEALE