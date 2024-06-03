Chocks are finally away on this epic drama that began shooting in 2021 and is rumoured to be among the most expensive ever made. Based on Donald L Miller’s book, it follows the men of the American Air Force’s 100th Bomb Group as they embark on some of the most dangerous bombing raids of the Second World War, hitting targets in Nazi Germany in broad daylight.

Like a lot of war epics, the opening episodes introduce a bewildering array of characters, but the cast — including Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Ncuti Gatwa and Barry Keoghan, some of whom are rather more famous now than they were when this was filmed — soon make us care about their fates. The aerial scenes, and the location shots, are spectacular. And for further viewing, don't miss documentary film The Bloody Hundredth about the people Masters of the Air was based on. JACK SEALE