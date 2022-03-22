BBC boss Charlotte Moore defends presenters' huge salaries

Since 2017, the broadcaster has published the names of TV and radio presenters and journalists who receive salaries of £150,000 and over.

The BBC's Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore has defended the large salaries of some of the corporation's' presenters, which have come under increased scrutiny in recent years.

It was revealed last year, for instance, that Gary Lineker earns £1.3 million a year from the BBC – three times as much as Moore earns herself. Other big earners include Zoe Ball, Steve Wright and Huw Edwards.

In an interview with Radio Times Magazine, Moore said: "Look, I think we know that viewers really value the presenters that we have on some of our bigger shows. And the audience that loves Match of the Day has huge love for Gary Lineker.

"It’s about value to the audience in the end, and whether we think that it’s the right person for the job, with the right level of experience, with the right ability to present in a way that is really accessible, enjoyable and entertaining."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Asked if any BBC presenters are "indispensable", Moore said: "I don’t think any of us in this world is indispensable. There are always new people out there."

Asked specifically about Graham Norton, who left his Radio 2 show in 2020 but whose BBC One Friday night chat show remains hugely popular, Moore commented: "I think Graham Norton is absolutely genius at what he does.

"But when a show comes to the end of its life, you find somebody new. When a presenter wants to move on, you think about how you evolve the show.”

This week's new Radio Times cover

Following reports that the government plans to scrap the TV licence fee, Then Barbara Met Alan's Jack Thorne recently wrote about why we need the BBC for RadioTimes.com, calling it "precious".

The full version of this interview is available to read in this week's edition of Radio Times magazine, out now.

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.

Advertisement

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Drama hub for all the latest news.