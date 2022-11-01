If you're a comedy fan, the Beeb has been providing laughs aplenty for years, with shows such as Only Fools and Horses, Blackadder and Fleabag tickling funny bones across the generations.

As the BBC celebrates its centenary with special editions of shows such as Doctor Who, The Repair Shop and Antiques Roadshow, now is the perfect time to rewatch some old favourites and modern classics from throughout the broadcaster's esteemed history.

Meanwhile, entertainment fans need look no further than long-running Saturday night hit Strictly Come Dancing, and those looking for something more dramatic can plunge into all variety of programming.

There's recent thrillers like Line of Duty, period classics like Pride and Prejudice and acute social commentaries like I May Destroy You.

No matter your taste in TV viewing, the BBC has provided audiences with plenty to digest, discuss and obsess over across the years.

Here's a list of some of Radio Times's favourites from across the years...

This list was originally published in Radio Times magazine.