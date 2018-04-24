The plot will centre around Tony Toretto – the cousin of Vin Diesel's character, Dom. Teenager Tony will follow in Dom's footsteps as he and his friends are tasked with infiltrating a crooked racing league.

Vin Diesel, Neal Moritz and Chris Morgan will be executive producers of the series.

Margie Cohn, president of DreamWorks Animation Television is quoted by Variety as saying: "We are excited to extend and expand our successful relationship with Netflix by not only delivering more high-quality DreamWorks programming, but connecting fans of Universal films with fascinating new stories.

More like this

"Our new home at Universal marks an exciting new chapter for storytelling at our studio, and Fast & Furious is only the beginning.”

Melissa Cobb of Netflix said: "The ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise is a global phenomenon beloved by audiences of all ages, and we can’t wait to get started on the new animated series that will capture the action, heart, humor and global appeal of the feature films.”

Currently, the ninth Fast and Furious film is due to be released in April 2020, with the tenth movie scheduled to follow in April 2021.

Advertisement

Don't forget to watch the Fast and Furious movies in order.