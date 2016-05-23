Vin Diesel shared an emotional throwback photo with Paul Walker during filming on Fast and Furious 8
Walker died in 2013 in a tragic car crash
As filming got under way on Fast and Furious 8, Vin Diesel paid tribute to his late co-star Paul Walker with a touching message.
The actor shared a photo on Instagram of an interview he had done with Walker, who played Brian O'Conner in the film franchise. The actor tragically died in a car crash in 2013 while driving in California.
"Many of the crew members who have worked on several of the past Fast films are here again to help us make something special," Diesel wrote. "One of them at the end of the week came up to me and said wow what we are capturing on film is excellent... And then looked at me and said Paul would be proud. #wemakethemwithourhearts."
