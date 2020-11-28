HRVY makes Strictly Come Dancing history as he receives perfect score from judges in Week Six

YouTube sensation HRVY made history on Strictly Come Dancing this evening as he received a perfect score from the judges.

The 21-year-old scored three 10s from each judge, landing 30 points and shooting right up to the top of the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard.

This is the first time in the shows 18 year history that a contestant has received a perfect score in Week Six.

It comes after he performed the Couples’ Choice with Janette Manrara – one of the dancers in the Strictly Come Dancing professionals – to Sky Full of Stars by Coldplay.

His performances moved the judges literally to their feet with Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas giving him a standing ovation.

“What a night come come back to!” Motsi gushed as she praised him on his performance. “I felt that!”

Even Craig Revel Horwood, who doesn’t hold back when it comes to criticism, loved the performance, dubbing HRVY the “GOAT” – Greatest of All Time.

Shirley said HRVY lifted everyone’s spirits.

Following the performance, each judge gave their score and they all agree that he deserved a perfect 10, causing HRVY and Janette to get very emotional.

After the performance, viewers rushed to Twitter to praise the young dancer with one writing: “HRVY should change his surname to CanDanceWell.”

Another said: “Smashed it! My 4 year old was mesmerised! He couldn’t take his eyes off the screen! Fantastic!”

A third wrote: “My favourite so far of couples choice this year by far”

Since the beginning of the competition HRVY has shown great promise.

He received a nine from Motsi Mabusi in the very first week of the show for his jive to Faith by Stevie Wonder featuring Ariana Grandé.

The YouTuber continued to lead on the scoreboard, landing in second place in Week Two with his Viennese Waltz to Ariana Grande’s Stuck With U.

He was, however bumped down a few spots in Week Five for his lower-marked Cha Cha. However, he managed to pick himself back up again by Week Four and Five.

Currently at the top of scoreboard, it looks like HRVY could have a good chance of making it to the Strictly Come Dancing final.

Strictly Come Dancing is on Saturday and Sunday evenings. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.