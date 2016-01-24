Cows and sheep weren't the only obstacles. Our current appetite for Dark Ages drama meant there were also Vikings and Saxons in the way.

"We considered Ireland but Vikings is shooting in all the locations we would have used," says Smallwood. "We didn't go to Northern Ireland because Game of Thrones is there. We considered Hungary where The Last Kingdom is shot and Romania...

"But in the end we came back to the place where the original poem was written down by what is conceived to have been probably a monk in the North East of England. Although it’s supposed to be Denmark, he described what he knew so it felt like the North."

More like this

Below, Smallwood tells us where you can find those moorlands, valleys and rugged beaches...

Choose from thousands of cottages with Radio Times Travel

County Durham

Upper Weardale

Heorot is located up on the moors in Upper Weardale in the Pennines "in a very exposed, uncomfortable and draughty spot," says Smallwood. "We built a big mead hall where the rich people live, and a smelting area where the poor people smelt iron."

Upper Weardale

Filming began last March and lasted eight months. "An incredibly hardy band of construction workers worked all through the winter, through rain and snow. We were shooting in very harsh conditions, which the actors in particular found very tricky."

The extras – who were all locals – didn't seem to mind the inclement weather. "I asked a lady of a certain age whether she was enjoying it and she said it was great being there 12 hours a day in the freezing cold!"

Seaham

"We shot a sequence in which some raiders – effectively Viking raiders – invade England at Seaham beach. Seaham is an old industrial area once famous for its coal mines.

"You can point one way and see a very charismatic and abandoned-looking beach. If you point the other way you’re looking straight at an industrial business park. It was quite odd putting a load of Vikings into an industrial park, but as long as you keep the camera pointing the right way you never know!"

Middleton-in-Teesdale

The cast and crew also decamped to the small market town Middleton-in-Teesdale, on the north side of Teesdale, to film on the nearby moorlands, in the forests and by the river.

Choose from thousands of UK cottageswith Radio Times Travel

Northumberland

Bamburgh beach

You won’t glimpse Bamburgh’s handsome Norman castle – "We had to remove it from a couple of shots because it’s much too modern for us" – but its dramatic coastline does have a cameo. Mariners used to dread the treacherous offshore reefs but these days it’s very popular with adventurous surfers.

Bamburgh Castle at sunrise

Druridge Bay

Druridge Bay is a seven-mile stretch of dune-fringed beach. Its country park boasts meadows, woods, a large lake, birdwatchers aplenty – and recently housed a Dark Ages village in the sand dunes.

Druridge Bay

Hadrian's Wall

Keep an eagle-eye out for this Unesco world heritage site, which was built by the Romans and inspired George RR Martin's Wall in Game of Thrones. "The keen-eyed would see it but I defy you to notice it on a casual viewing," says Smallwood.

Derbyshire

The Upper Derwent Valley in the Peak District also had a cameo. It's a picture-perfect combination of moors, woodland and lakes that weren’t around in the Dark Ages. That’s because they’re actually reservoirs, built to supply the cities of Derby, Nottingham, Sheffield and Leicester. When the water level drops, you can still see the remains of Derwent village, which was deliberately “drowned” in the 1940s.

Derwent Reservoir

"We built a village next to Derwent Reservoir, which represented an inlet from the sea. We constructed it on the edge of the water but the water kept dropping because it had been quite dry, so it ended up looking like a very low tide."

Beowulf is on Sundays on ITV at 7pm

Choose from thousands of cottages in the UK, Ireland, France and Italy with Radio Times Travel

Radio Times Travel offers:

A classic rail journey from Durham to Edinburgh from £289pp

Travel the newly re-opened Borders Railway on a stunning journey from Tweedbank to Edinburgh, and enjoy the spectacular scenery of the route from Durham to Berwick-upon-Tweed. You'll also have time to explore the beautiful cities of Durham, Edinburgh and York on this four-day break. Click here for more details.

Durham, Lindisfarne, Bamburgh and Alnwick Garden from £199pp

Advertisement

The Alnwick Garden is one of Britain's most exciting contemporary gardens. See how it has been transformed from a derelict site into a world-class attraction on this great-value break, which also includes visits to historic Durham, Bamburgh and the fabled island of Lindisfarne. Click here for more details.