Suffice to say, events don't pan out fortuitously for the rest of the cast of the Renaissance court. Wives murder husbands. Brothers poison philanderers. Women are imprisoned as penitent whores. There's more amoral behaviour than your average year in Albert Square and keeping up with the plots and subplots can prove harder than trying to work out who killed Lucy Beale.

More like this

Kate Stanley-Brennan as Vittoria (photos by Marc Brenner)

Kate Stanley-Brennan provides the standout performance as Vittoria, the eponymous mistress to the Duke. As fiery and impassioned as those around her, she expresses it in a more contained and controlled manner. Her performance is all the more captivating in contrast to more expansive and slightly over-the-top turns elsewhere.

However, Ryan's dystopian take on the Jacobean tragedy never manages to capture the darkness and cruelty at the heart of the play’s vengeful deceit. The burnt umber and flickering shadows of the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse's intimate candlelit auditorium should be the perfect setting, but too often the menace lurches into mirth. Acts of murderous violence are played for laughs, such as when the titular character's cuckolded husband is thrown from a balcony following a tussle bordering on slapstick. The characterisations are so wildly gesticulative they feel closer to parody.

Ryan's background is in physical theatre, which is very much in evidence in the staging. But it seems an ill-fit for this style of play. More oft that not the audience was drawn to laughter rather than horror.

The White Devil is at the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse until 16 April

Book tickets for The Globe from the Radio Times Box Office

You might also like...

Andrew Scott, David Tennant, Damian Lewis and 12 others stars taking to the stage in 2017

Advertisement

Dirty Great Love Story review: A thoroughly modern, achingly funny rom-com ★★★★