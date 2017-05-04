Any resemblance to persons living or dead is of course entirely deliberate. For although set in the corrupt Windy City of the 1930s, the play was written in 1941. Brecht, having fled Germany after Hitler’s ascent to power, watched as the Nazis hateful nationalism violently conquered their European neighbours. Waiting on his visa to escape the continent to America, he penned the tale of a mob boss’s takeover of the city cauliflower industry as a satire on the rise of fascism, and a warning to his new homeland of pugnacious, jingoistic leaders.

Simon Holland Roberts, Lenny Henry and Philip Cumbus (photos by Helen Maybanks)

Writer Bruce Norris’s adaptation has refocussed much of its ire on the rise of a more recent (and orange) head of state across the pond – with allusions to Trump liberally weaved throughout. Eliciting cheers when the audience gleefully spots them, they sail a little too close to pantomime. The parallels in the character are obvious enough, without the need to parody Trump’s own lines.

More like this

Beyond the serious message, though, there’s a lot of fun to be had. It’s not often you arrive at your seat to find yourself in a makeshift speakeasy, with the star of the show standing by your chair shooting the breeze with the person at the table behind. And the playful blurring of the boundary between stage and audience continues throughout to hilarious effect, with punters engaged as corpses, defendants, voters, and even victims of the mob, marched out to meet their maker.

There are some fine supporting performances too, especially from Michael Pennington as the weak, manipulated bureaucrat, and Justine Mitchell in several guises, from the exasperated lawyer to the disparaging journalist’s wife.

Arturo Ui doesn’t quite manage to pull off a successful hit on this occasion, but the patrons won't be calling on Lenny to make any complaints. You never know what might befall them if they do...

The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui is at London's Donmar Warehouse until 17 June

Advertisement

Book theatre tickets from Radio Times Box Office