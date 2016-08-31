Branagh plays Archie Rice, a third-rate music hall comic who blithely performs in the face of growing antipathy. Off stage, he's buffeted from both sides as his dad regrets the decline of the Empire and the way Britain is pushed about by foreigners, while his daughter protests against the illegal military intervention in Trafalgar Square.

But the real metaphor lies in failing, outdated Archie, who was played by Laurence Olivier in the 1960 film. Branagh captures the pathos of the protagonist as he struggles through his routines, showing off nimble footwork in the tap numbers. He may not quite match Olivier's iconic portrayal, but he certainly puts his own stamp on the part and is as watchable and entertaining as ever.

The standout performances, though, come from Gawn Grainger as the comic's worn-down dad and Greta Scacchi, who gives a superb turn as Archie's put-upon, neglected wife for whom familial pride matters as much as the politics outside of the front door. It’s the scenes of domestic and intergenerational strife that have the most spirit.

If there’s a downside, it’s how dated some of the dialogue and humour now sound, especially the racial epithets and highly prejudicial characterisations. Some modernisation to make it more palatable to a 21st century ear wouldn't hurt.

The Entertainer is as British as a seaside postcard – and some of the characters might have stepped out of one on to the stage – but it's still a pertinent and engaging watch, with as much to say today as it did then.

The Entertainer is at The Garrick until 12 November

