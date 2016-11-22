Here are five of the show's top filming locations for fans who would like a piece of the action.

1. Bay-Adelaide Centre

Much of Suits is shot in Toronto’s Financial District, which serves as a perfect backdrop for a legal drama. The fictional law firm, Pearson Hardman, is based in skyscraper Bay-Adelaide Centre, which is featured extensively in the show.

2. Luma

Swanky bar and restaurant Luma sits on the second floor of Toronto's cultural centre TIFF Bell lightbox, and has appeared in a number of restaurant scenes in the series. Bymark and Rosewater Supper Club are other spots where the characters enjoy dining out.

3. Roy Thomson Hall

This concert hall in the city’s entertainment district has been a recurring filming location including during a car show where, ironically, the yellow XOF1 solar-powered car that appears is street legal in all Canadian provinces but Ontario.

4. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel

This five-star hotel was used during a lobby scene in episode ‘Play the Man’ and the hotel’s restaurant has also appeared in the series.

5. Crepe It Up

Fancy a snack somewhere a bit cheaper? This crêperie on Church Street has also been used as one of the show’s filming locations. Sweet!

For more information on Toronto, visit seetorontonow.com.

