The hotel

They stayed at the five-star (naturally) Paradis Beachcomber resort, which boasts a 3km beach with a turquoise lagoon, eight restaurants, an 18-hole golf course and a spa.

Instead of staying in the hotel, they opted for the privacy of one of its beachfront villas (pictured above), which sleeps 6-8 people and starts from £1,224 per night.

Book here: beachcombertours.uk

The entertainment

As well as all the romantic angst and flirting, the Made in Chelsea found time to explore the crystal waters that Mauritius is famed for. They took to the sea along the south of the island on a catamaran, which costs £1,124 for 12 people maximum for a full-day cruise around Black River and outside the reef towards Tamarin Bay.

They also rode horses along the beach at the foot of Le Morne Brabant, the island's famous mountain. That costs a lot less: £30 per person.

Book here: catamarancruisesmauritius.com and harasdumorne.com

The refreshments

As well as cocktails back at their villa, they sipped afternoon tea at Maison Eureka, a colonial house in the village of Moka, which starts at £20 per person plus £7 entrance fee to the grounds.

Book here: maisoneureka.com

Total bill

For a week for eight people including business class flights with Air Mauritius = £20,068

Made in Chelsea is on Mondays on E4 at 9pm. For more information on Mauritius, go to: tourism-mauritus.mu

