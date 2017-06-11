Walking in the snow

There’s something so charming about people just being out in the snow. In Sapporo, during the annual snow festival, all everyone really did was walk around looking at beautiful snow sculptures. There were lots of food stalls and a blizzard of snow falling down as you walked around, with the lights flickering and crowds of people skidding on the ground, and you knew that in three or four days’ time it would be gone, as if it had never existed. There was a cathedral made of ice, built by the army, which I found touching. The brilliance and skill of the handiwork was unbelievably beautiful.

Cherry blossom time

We timed our schedule so that we would hit Kyoto at cherry blossom time. They announce it with the weather forecast. Maps show where the flowers are out; symbols show “cherry blossom in bud” so that you know when your blossom’s going to open, or where to go so you can have a picnic with your family under fully open trees. The long avenues of immense trees in blossom are a natural wonder.

More like this

Kamo River, Kyoto

I love seeing extraordinary things on these trips, but what I love most is meeting unusual people, and getting into their homes and lives. Even if I went to Japan as a tourist, how would I ever get to sit in on Buddhist services and talk with young monks?

Or meet the Ainu people, the original people of Hokkaido, who were pushed out of their homeland, rather like the native Americans or the Aboriginal people, and were reduced to the status of second-class citizens. To meet an old man, still weeping because he insulted his grandmother many years ago by saying, “Silly Granny, you can’t pronounce my new Japanese name.” How would that ever happen in real life?

As told to Sarah Carson. This article was first published in November 2016. Joanna Lumley's Japan is repeated on 11 June, ITV3, 9pm

You might also like: Travel like a local - Tokyo, Kyoto and Japan's Jurassic Park

Radio Times Travel offer:

Land of the Rising Sun Tour, 13 days from £2,999pp

See the famous sights of Tokyo - the Meiji shrine, Omotesando Street, fashion-setting Harajuku and the Akihabara electronic town

Visit the stunning Nikko National Park, with its outstanding Shogun-era architecture and a UNESCO World Heritage site

Take a scenic boat trip from Tokyo’s traditional Asakusa district to the luxury shops of Ginza

Enjoy astonishing views of Mt. Fuji from Lake Kawaguchi and the hot-spring mountain spa resort of Hakone

See the volcanic Owakudani 'Boiling Valley' by aerial gondola

Travel at 189 mph on the incomparable bullet trains Reflect on the horrors of war at Hiroshima's Peace Park and museum

Experience the spectacular 300-foot Kegon Falls and Lake Chuzenji, stunning examples of Japan’s world-renowned natural beauty

Tour Kyoto, former Imperial capital and essence of traditional Japan with wooden houses, geishas, stunning temples and Zen gardens

Guided tour of Nara, Japan’s first capital with its huge bronze Buddha

Opportunity to stay the night in a ‘Ryokan’, a traditional Japanese Inn

Opportunity to learn origami, traditional flower arranging or Japanese cooking

Advertisement

Click here for the full itinerary and to book