Kate Fleetwood and James Norton in BUG

But what starts as a story about two lost and damaged souls takes a darker turn when Peter begins to obsess about their room being infested with all manner of creepy crawlies. Is his increasing rage the result of drug-induced paranoia or, as he believes, something more sinister resulting from his time in the military?

Book tickets for West End plays from the Radio Times box office

More like this

Tracy Letts' psycho-drama is never less than totally compelling as the lines between reality and imagination become increasingly blurred. It's not a comfortable watch; that it literally made my flesh creep should be taken as a compliment by director Simon Evans. And with the audience right there in the motel room, being up close and personal with Peter’s running sores is not for the squeamish.

Both leads are superb. Norton’s visceral performance shows why he is the man of the moment, while Kate Fleetwood demonstrates once again that she's one of our most versatile and accomplished actresses.

The intimacy between cast and audience adds an extra frisson and, in the end, you really can’t imagine this play being performed anywhere else. You’ll feel in desperate need of a shower afterwards, though.

BUG is on at Found 111 until 7th May.

Advertisement

Book tickets for West End plays from the Radio Times box office