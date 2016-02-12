It's a remake of the 1969 film La Piscine, but the action has been transplanted from the south of France to this stunning Sicilian island. Fiennes and Swinton aren't the first Hollywood darlings to pad its shores and admire the sparkling vista. Pantelleria has long been a favourite retreat for those in the known and Truman Capote, Sting and Giorgio Armani were all regulars.

Here's why you should follow in their footsteps...

The Elephant

More like this

The island's most famous sight is the "Elephant", a rock formation that resembles – yes, you guessed it – a certain large animal drinking from the sea with its trunk. In the film, it's within the villa. Lucky them.

Laghetto delle Ondine

Down a cliff path in the area of Punta Spadillo lies the Laghetto delle Ondine, a natural swimming pool carved out of the lava landscape where Paul (Schoenaerts) and Penelope (Johnson) find themselves alone together.

RT Travel offer: Visit Palermo, Syracuse, Taormina, Mount Etna and more on an escorted tour of Sicily

Tenuta Borgia

Matthias Schoenaerts and Tilda Swinton enjoy the view

The villa where the four characters stay is one of Pantelleria's most stunning and exclusive resorts. Built from local lava stone, its seven ancient "dammusi" (the island's typical dwellings) are surrounded by 12 hectares of olive and fruit trees, pools, palm groves and pine woods.

For more information and to book, visit: tenutaborgia.it

Venus' Mirror

The lake where lovers Marianne (Swinton) and Paul (Schoenaerts) take a dip at the start of the film is Pantelleria's best known thermal spring. It's named after the legend that Venus stopped here to admire her beauty. Filling the crater of an extinguished volcano, its bubbling waters and mud are supposed to be good for the skin.

Scauri

Finally, the feast of San Gaetano and Harry (Fiennes) and Marianne's impromptu performance in a karaoke bar were filmed in the tiny whitewashed village of Scauri.

RT Travel offer: Visit Palermo, Syracuse, Taormina, Mount Etna and more on an escorted tour of Sicily

Watch the trailer of A Bigger Splash (and swoon):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1mOVgI0-pb4

A Bigger Splash is in cinemas from 12th February

Radio Times Travel offers

8 days in Sicily from £859pp

Explore Agrigento's Valley of the Temples, Monreale's medieval cathedral, the beautiful hilltop village of Taormina, Palermo, Europe's largest active volcano Mount Etna and much more. Experienced tour managers will guide you round all of the island’s stunning sights. Click here for more details.

8 days in Sicily from £869pp

Advertisement

Spend three nights in the foothills of Mount Etna and a day exploring the Aeolian islands of Lipari and Vulcano. Plus, see Palermo, Agrigento, Taormina, Syracuse and more. Click here for more details.