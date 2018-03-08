The usual price is £1,099pp for a twin-share cabin – but we are offering Radio Times readers an exclusive £100pp discount. (Scroll down for details of how to claim your exclusive discount).

There will be stellar performances from the headliners: Alfie Boe, Katherine Jenkins, Wynne Evans, Ruthie Henshall, Mirusia, The Celtic Tenors, Julian Lloyd Webber, The National Symphony Orchestra, Jonathan Welch and The Bravo Choir, and conductors Anthony Inglis and Guy Noble.

There'll also be artist meet-and-greets and a passenger choir made up of guests who join to rehearse throughout the week, singing together in a stunning closing show.

The music on Bravo spans genres from jazz, swing, chamber, classical, orchestral and choral, to name a just a few. There is also the opportunity to join an exclusive tour of The Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, with its unique architectural design, rotating exhibitions and static gallery.

The itinerary

The Bravo cruise departs from Southampton on the 19 May 2018 for a week at sea, sailing to Bilbao in Spain, where guests have the opportunity to alight at the port and visit places of interest, including a private tour of the Guggenheim Museum.

Guggenheim Bilbao

From there she sails to Vigo in Spain, where there'll be another opportunity to alight for a day of sightseeing; and then on to Cherbourg in France, where guests can enjoy the 1000-yacht marina, the historic port and the beautiful countryside.

Informative, unique excursions are arranged at each location. Guests will return to Southampton on 26 May.

Introducing the ship – the Celebrity Silhouette

The Celebrity Silhouette offers impeccable on-board service, classic design and world-class cuisine with over 29 menu selections and dining styles in a variety of restaurants, cafes and bars. There's a fitness centre, swimming pools, solariums, spas and relaxation centres, a wine cellar, children's clubs, a range of luxury cabins, entertainment areas and retail outlets.

The ship's unique features include an outdoor Lawn Club & Grill, providing opportunities to relax, eat, drink and socialise in the fresh air. There's also space to unwind in The Alcoves –a cabana-styled haven offering culinary adventures, an art studio, an avant-garde treehouse, glass-blowing and sweeping veranda views enhancing 85% of her staterooms.

