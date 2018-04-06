The Bravo cruise is a 7-day round trip, departing from Southampton on 19 May and calling at Bilbao and Vigo in Spain and Cherbourg in France.

The usual price is £1,099pp for a twin-share cabin – but we are offering Radio Times readers a £100pp discount (scroll down for how to claim your discount).

Below, Alfie Boe and Katherine Jenkins tell us what to expect.

Have you decided what you’ll be performing on board?

Katherine: Yes, I worked with my maestro Anthony Inglis, who will be conducting the orchestra, a few weeks ago to finalise the programme, which will be a mix of songs from all my albums: opera arias, through to songs from the shows and classical versions of pop songs with a full-size orchestra and lots of frock changes!

Alfie: I’ve worked out the set list but would like to leave it as a surprise. Who knows, I might take a request on the night!

Are you looking forward to seeing any of the other performers?

Katherine: My friend Wynne Evans is performing on the cruise. We’ve sung together many times, but being a Welsh boy I don’t get to see him that much and it will be nice to catch up.

What do you enjoy most about cruising?

Katherine: I’ve actually taken my mum on a few nice cruises. One around the Caribbean and once down the Panama Canal. Both were really memorable and special. It’s a lovely experience and I quite enjoyed the old-fashioned glamour of it.

Alfie: I’ve only performed once on a cruise so don’t have much experience. What I can remember is that there was a fun community spirit and a great atmosphere on the ship in general and in the theatre.

Do you have any packing tips for first-time cruisers?

Katherine: What mum and I enjoyed about our cruising experience was the dress code. People really embraced what they should be wearing to dinner on different nights. So I’d say make sure you pay attention to the guidelines that are sent to you so that you bring the appropriate thing and don’t overpack with things you won’t wear.

Alfie: I’m the worst packer so don’t ask me for advice! I did see a guy on the last cruise I performed on, wearing a t-shirt which said “I survived the Titanic” …I don’t recommend that.

How to claim your exclusive discount

For the exclusive £100 discount, call 01926 497811, quoting “Radio Times”.

You can also book through www.bravocruise.co.uk. Simply type “Radio Times” in the Special Requests section and select “Radio Times” from the dropdown box asking how you heard about the cruise. The reservations team will make the booking and contact you for payment – applying the £100 discount.

For more information about the performers, the itinerary and the cabins: bravocruise.co.uk/2018